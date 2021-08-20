The chilling real story behind the film ‘200 Halla Ho’ is about a cathartic release

Marking actor, director and producer Amol Palekar’s re-entry in mainstream Indian cinema after years, 200 Halla Ho releases on Zee5 today. It is based on true events that took place in the city of Nagpur in 2004 and will leave you stunned at its sheer relevance in today’s world. Here’s everything you need to know about director Sarthak Dasgupta’s 200 Halla Ho real story and cast.

200 Halla Ho real story —

17 years ago, Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, saw one of the most brutal yet cathartic results on the shiny white marble floor of Nagpur district court. Akku Yadav, a local thug, extortionist, serial rapist and murderer, was lynched to death by 200 Dalit women of Kasturba Nagar. As the story goes, Dalit women are the most oppressed and mistreated women in India, and even today, they face similar discrimination and disparaging treatment in the name of caste. On August 13, 2004, these women took the law into their own hands and marched inside the District Court with chilli powder and vegetable knives. They stabbed Yadav over 70 times, and even stab represented freedom from a gangster that controlled the local police and instigated gang rapes for over 15 years.

The trailer gives us a sneak peek at the injustice suffered by Dalit women. It also tackles the subject of rape and how a criminal accused of rape and molestation tries to get away using the loopholes of the system.

200 Halla Ho movie cast —

It looks like Amol Palekar is playing a senior lawyer in his return to the movies. Sahil Khatter plays the menacing rape accused criminal in 200 Halla Ho. It also seems Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru plays a pivotal role here. And Salon Batra, who has featured in Bollywood films like Taish, Uljhan – The Knot, Soni, and Parchayee. The movie also stars Barun Sobti, Indraneil Sengupta, and Upendra Limaye.

Watch 200 Halla Ho trailer here —



All images: Courtesy Zee5