‘The Fame Game’ trailer: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix show chronicles the other side of showbiz

Queen of hearts Madhuri Dixit has ventured into the digital world with Netflix. The trailer of her much-awaited web series The Fame Game, previously named Finding Anamika, is out and about. The show documents the life of fictional movie celebrity Anamika Anand played by Madhuri Dixit.

The trailer reveals the dark side of the life of an A-list Bollywood icon who goes missing amidst being at the peak of stardom. The show revolves around the mystery of her going missing and the people involved in her life. As the trailer unfolds further, ace actors including Sanjay Kapoor, Muskkaan Jaferi, Rajshri Deshpande, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Muley come to the fore.

Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix show, The Fame Game

The Dhak dhak girl took to her official social media handle to share the trailer and captioned it as, “Suna tha, stardom ek pal mein gayab ho sakti hai par ek superstar hi gayab ho jaye, woh kabhi nahi suna tha. Apni “perfect” life ki kahani batane aa rahi hai Anamika Anand bahut jald.

Watch out for The Fame Game series premiering on 25th February, only on Netflix. ”

The official synopsis of the show says, “Bollywood icon Anamika Anand is one of the most famous women in the world. When this loving wife and mom suddenly vanishes without a trace, the question ‘Where is Anamika?’ quickly turns into ‘Who is Anamika?’ as the perfectly crafted facade of her life is stripped away, uncovering hidden truths and painful lies in the life of a global superstar.”

The Fame Game is helmed by directors Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli and written by Sri Rao. Meanwhile, it has been produced by Karan Johar’s digital wing Dharmatics Entertainment. Previously, the filmmaker has produced several films and shows, including Meenakshi Sundarershwar, Ajeeb Daastaans and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

