‘The Family Man 3’: Everything we know about Manoj Bajpayee’s show so far

An OTT favourite, Srikant Tiwari became an online rage after the first season of The Family Man. The Indian spy thriller, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, was renewed for another season in 2021 where the audience got to see a new side of Manoj Bajpayee. After the successful run of Season 2, everyone was eager to know if the team will be returning for The Family Man 3 anytime soon. The buzz was so high that the makers eventually had to share details about the new season. The Family Man Season 3 was announced during Amazon Prime Video’s 2023 release slate.

While the first season follows an investigation of a potential terrorist attack, the second season saw Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a key role. The story revolved around Tamil Tigers-esque military resistance from Sri Lanka and their fight for freedom. Now people are wondering what season 3 will look like.

Teasing the fans, Bajpayee finally shared an update on the show today. He took to Instagram, teasing the upcoming season of the Amazon Prime Video series. He said, “Iss Holi, aapki family ke liye aa raha hun, apni family lekar (This Holi, I am coming for your family, with my family).” Here’s everything we know about the show so far.

The Family Man Season 3: Release date, cast, plotline and more

The new season will have Srikant deal with new problems. The end of the second season suggested that the third season will be set around the pandemic. The makers are yet to share any promo or teasers of the show.

Release date of The Family Man 3

“Family” ke saath aa raha hoon…swagat nahin karoge humara? pic.twitter.com/wEwS7ARw3O — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 7, 2023

According to Manoj Bajpayee’s video that he shared this afternoon, it is pretty evident that the makers will be coming with the new season around Holi. Keeping that in mind, the promotional videos will be arriving soon as well.

The cast of the new season

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary will be returning for the new season. The Family Man Season 3 will also introduce some new faces but the makers have not revealed their names yet.

Plotline of The Family Man Season 3

The storyline of the Season 3 indicates a link between the COVID-19 pandemic, China and the North-Eastern states of India. The plotline will revolve around China using the pandemic as a distraction to attack India. It is reported that most of the shooting was done in the North-East part of the country, especially in Nagaland.

What do Raj & DK have to say about the new season

The directors revealed in a statement, “The story was always there. Not that particular scene (the last sequence) but the idea of where the show is heading was always there even as we wrote Season two. As we were discussing season two, we were discussing other ideas that are going to come later. So we knew where it was heading, what world it was going to focus on and what kind of things are going into it.”

