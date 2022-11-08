What we know about ‘The Gentlemen’ spin-off series releasing on Netflix

A spin-off series based on Guy Ritchie’s action-comedy film The Gentlemen (2019) will be released on Netflix, the streamer has confirmed.

The 2019 film was about an American drug lord, Michael “Mickey” Pearson, played by Matthew McConaughey. In the film, his decision to sell his business triggers a massive mayhem that results in bloodshed. The film also stars Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell and Michelle Dockery among others.

What to know about The Gentlemen series

The cast

Netflix said in a statement on 4 November that the series is a “journey into the messy underground politics of upper-class weed farms.”

According to Netflix even though the series is set in the world of The Gentlemen film, it won’t feature the film’s original characters.

The series stars Theo James, Giancarlo Esposito, Kaya Scodelario, Peter Serafinowicz, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings and Joely Richardson.

As per Netflix, James will essay Eddie Horniman — the estranged son of an aristocrat who discovers that the family estate he has inherited sits on top of Europe’s biggest weed farm connected to Pearson.

Deadline reports that Jones will essay the estate’s groundskeeper Geoff Seacombe. Scodalerio’s character is named Susie Glass, who oversees Pearson’s drug business. Freddy Horniman, Eddie’s older sibling, is played by Ings. Richardson plays Lady M, mother of Eddie and Freddy.

The crew behind the series

Miramax has been involved in the development of the spin-off series.

According to Deadline, Ritchie will serve as a creator, co-writer and executive producer. He will also direct the first two episodes of the eight-episode series. Matthew Read is the other co-writer of the series.

Apart from Ritchie and Read, Marn Davies, Ivan Atkinson, Marc Helwig for Miramax TV, and Will Gould and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures join as executive producers. Hugh Warren is the series producer.

“The world of ‘The Gentlemen’ is a little bit of me,” Ritchie told Netflix.

“I’m thrilled that with Netflix, Miramax and Moonage, we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I’m excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast,” he added.

Production of the series started in London on 7 November.

(Main and Featured images: IMDb)