‘The Gray Man’: Dhanush’s all set for his Hollywood debut in upcoming Netflix film

The news of an Indian actor making their Hollywood debut will never not be exciting. The latest to join the bandwagon is superstar Dhanush, who is making his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man.

Dhanush will be seen alongside Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, and Alfre Woodard Ana de Armas in the Netflix film, which is slated for a June 22 release.

The Gray Man first look and posters

As Netflix released the character posters for this upcoming film, fans are particularly excited about Dhanush’s intense look and intriguing avatar. Dhanush took to Instagram to share the poster and wrote “The gray man trailer from Tom.”

Based on the best-selling book series of the same name by novelist Mark Greaney, this action thriller is directed by the Russo Brothers. The plot revolves around a highly talented CIA agent who is forced to flee after discovering lethal government secrets. With a production budget of more than $200 million, this is one of the most costly original movies Netflix has ever made.

The highly awaited trailer will release today. Dhanush is the second Indian star to have worked with Russo Brothers after Priyanka Chopra. Chopra is working on an Amazon Prime web series titled Citadel, which stars Richard Madden in the lead role.