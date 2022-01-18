‘The Great Indian Murder’ trailer: Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi look fierce in this political murder drama

The trailer of the new upcoming web series The Great Indian Murder is out, and it is all set to release on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on February 4. Starring Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi in the lead, this is a political drama revolving around Slumdog Millionaire’s author Vikas Swarup’s bestseller, Six Suspects.

The Great Indian Murder on Hotstar trailer

The trailer opens with a celebration for Vicky Rai, a 32-yr-old shrewd and cunning businessman and son of ace politician Jagannath Rai. As the video proceeds, he gets killed at the party, and six suspects come under the radar for his murder. The case falls in the hands of investigating officers DCP Sudha Bhardwaj and Suraj Yadav of the Central Bureau of Investigation, played by Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi, respectively.

As the clippings unfold further, many versions of the mysterious murder come to light. Meanwhile, Vicky’s father’s political career comes into danger as he is not able to play his foul games due to being under constant supervision post his death. On the other hand, talking about Vicky, before he was killed in cold-blooded murder, he was acquitted from charges of raping and murdering two shelter homegirls.

The makers played it smart not to give away the whole plot in the promo. Yet going by the overall look and feel, the web series looks like a densely woven political murder mystery with unexpected revelations.

Throwing light on her role, Richa Chadha said in a statement, “Each character in this series has an intense motive and justification for their actions – it is somewhat relatable, yet nerve-wracking. It is an exemplary example of a thriller series writing which only Tigmanshu Dhulia could have pulled off! Can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction to it,”

Helmed by ace director Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Ajay Devgn, the series also has an ensemble cast including Ashutosh Rana, Raghuvir Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Shashank Arora, and many more.

Watch the trailer here:

All images: Courtesy Instagram/@disneyplushotstar