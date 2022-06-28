From ‘Vikram’ to ‘2.0’, here are the highest-grossing Tamil movies of all times

No matter whose side you are on in the Bollywood vs South films debate, you can’t deny that Kollywood or the Tamil film industry is a major crowd puller. These highest-grossing Tamil movies of all times are all about shattering the box office and setting new records.

The top ten films from Kollywood are all Rs 200 crores plus earnersand biggest stars being Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay, with the most number of movies in this list. In fact, the 2018 science-fiction 2.0, starring superstar Thalaivar Rajinikanth has been ruling the charts for more than four years now. Let’s take a look at all the highest grossing Tamil movies, that proves the eternal love affair of South cinema and its fans!

Highest-grossing Tamil movies of all times

2.0

A science fiction action film directed by S. Shankar, this was the sequel to the superhit film Robot. Rajinikanth reprised his roles of Vaseegaran and Chitti the Robot, along with Akshay Kumar as Pakshi Rajan and Amy Jackson as Nila. The film also featured Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and K. Ganesh in supporting roles. With a production budget of Rs 500 crore to Rs 570 crore, this has been one of the most most expensive Indian film to date and the most expensive Indian film at the time of its release.

Earnings: Rs 664.70 crores

Vikram

This Tamil action thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International has swiftly made its way up to the highest grossing Tamil movies of all times. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Chemban Vinod Jose, and Suriya in a cameo appearance. Filmed across Tamil Nadu including Karaikudi, Chennai, Pondicherry, and Coimbatore, Vikram released on June 3, 2022. So, in much less than a month, it has gone on to become this big.

Earnings: approx Rs 404 crores till now

Bigil

A sports action film written and directed by Atlee, Bigil stars Vijay, Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek and Kathir, among others. This one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies centers around Michael Rayyapan alias Bigil, a footballer-turned-gangster, who takes up coaching a women’s football team when their coach gets attacked. It marked the third collaboration of Vijay and Atlee after Theri and Mersal. Made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, the film emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019, collecting around Rs 300 crore upon its release.

Earnings: Rs 298.40 crores

Enthiran

Enthiran or Robot, is a science fiction action film written and directed by S. Shankar, that went on to become one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of all time. Starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Danny Denzongpa, Santhanam and Karunas, this film needs no introduction. This was a 200-crore-plus film back in 2010, when most films did not even collect 100 crores. The film starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Danny Denzongpa, Santhanam and Karunas. It was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2010 and is among the highest-grossing Indian films in history.

Earnings: Rs 288 crores

Kabali

An action drama film written and directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, Kabali starred Rajinikanth, Radhika Apte, Sai Dhanshika, Winston Chao, Kishore, Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan and John Vijay. The film chronicles the story of Kabali, an aged gangster who goes on to exact revenge upon his rivals, while also looking for his wife and daughter, once he is out of prison. The film was released worldwide on July 22, 2016, and that year, it went big at all the award functions and won multiple awards, which went a long way in making it one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies that year.

Earnings: Rs. 285.20 crores

Sarkar

A political action film written and directed by AR Murugadoss, and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, the film stars Vijay, Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar along with Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi, and Pala. Karuppiah in supporting roles. The story revolves around an NRI who arrives from the United States to cast his vote during the election. But he finds that his vote has already been recorded as cast. That is when he starts raising awareness against electoral fraud among the masses and decides to contest as a nonpartisan politician in the elections.

Earnings: Rs. 257.80 crores

Master

An action film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Gouri G. Kishan. The film revolves around an alcoholic professor who takes up a three-month teaching job in a juvenile home. There he clashes with a ruthless gangster who uses the children as the scapegoat for his criminal activities.

Earnings: Rs. 256.10 crores

Hero Image: Courtesy Trailer screenshot, Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/Kamal Haasan