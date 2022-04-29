‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ gets a release date

At the end of their session at CinemaCon on 28 April 2022, Lionsgate announced that The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, The Hunger Games prequel, will premiere on 17 November 2023.

This time, too, the movie is slated to release right before Thanksgiving, just like The Hunger Games sequels — Catching Fire (2013), Mockingjay Part One (2014) and Mockingjay Part Two (2015).

Here’s more on The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

About the film and book

Lionsgate unveiled a short teaser of the 2023 film, which neither displayed clips of the film nor revealed details of the cast. According to a Variety report, it showed frozen tree branches and a text that said, “The world will discover… who is a songbird… and who is a snake.” It also mentioned the release date.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on Suzanne Collins’ eponymous novel, which was released in May 2020. Set 64 years before ‘the Mockingjay became the symbol of rebellion,’ as stated by the book trailer, the prequel novel begins on the morning of the Reaping Day of the tenth Hunger Games. An 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is appointed as the mentor of his tribute Lucy Gray Baird, “a girl from District 12 navigating her own path to survival,” states the book teaser.

Set long before Katniss Everdeen embarks on her adventures, the prequel depicts the journey of a young Coriolanus who later becomes the tyrannical president of Panem.

The original films garnered a mammoth box office collection of USD 3 billion. Interestingly, Lionsgate had already announced a film based on the prequel book even before it was published in 2020.

The crew

The film has a well-known crew who have been a part of The Hunger Games franchise. While the film is helmed by Francis Lawrence, its screenplay is penned by Oscar-winning screenwriters Michael Arndt, Michael Lesslie and Collins.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is produced by Nina Jacobson who has also produced the other films. It is also co-produced by Brad Simpson and Lawrence.

The cast from previous films

The Hunger Games franchise has a star-studded cast. Some of the prominent names are Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne, Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark, Stanley Tucci as Caesar Flickerman, Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket and Wes Bentley as Seneca Crane.

