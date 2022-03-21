5 big films ‘The Kashmir Files’ left behind in terms of the first-week collection

Amid the popularity and the controversy of The Kashmir Files, let’s look at 5 films it surpassed in terms of the first-week collection.

The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has been headlining all the major channels since its release last week in March. The movie zooms in on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 during the Kashmir Insurgency. The movie shook the entire fraternity and has created a media frenzy for its socially significant approach.

Due to its buzz, The Kashmir Files has notably broken many records in the first week of the release, crossing the 100 crore mark. It has so far garnered Rs 167.45 crore and is expected to make a collection of almost Rs 300 crore.

5 films The Kashmir Files left behind in terms of the first-week collection

Sooryavanshi

The Kashmir Files is one of the few films released on big screens after the theatres re-opened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being a small budget film, it went on to surpass box office collection records of many films, including Sooryavanshi. The Akshay Kumar starrer was able to collect Rs 9.55 cr on its first Wednesday. Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files reached Rs 19.05 crore at the same time.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on February 25. While the Alia Bhatt-starrer has crossed the 100 crore mark but was left behind by Vivek Agnihotri’s multi starrer. Gangubai Kathiawadi collected Rs 6.21 crore on its first Wednesday, whereas The Kashmir Files reached Rs 19.05 crore.

83

Ranveer Singh’s 83 was based on the 1983 world cup victory of the Indian cricket team. The film garnered a lot of hype as it was inspired by a true story and went on to earn almost Rs 109.02 crore. However, despite being declared a hit and entering a 100 crore club, the film’s box office collections on its first Wednesday were just Rs 5.67 crore. The amount is way lesser in comparison to what The Kashmir Files banked on its sixth day.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike was another patriotic film based on real events. It was inspired by the incident of 29 September 2016, when India conducted surgical strikes against militant launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistani-administered Kashmir. The film starred Vicky Kaushal and was well-received by the audience in the country and garnered up to Rs 245.36 crore. However, on the sixth day of its box office Uri: The Surgical Strike could only reach Rs 7.73 crore, which is again way behind the recently released The Kashmir Files.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year 2020. Released during the pandemic, This Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer went on to collect Rs 279.55 crore. But, the film was left behind in competition with The Kashmir Files. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior gathered Rs 16.72 cr on day 6th, while Vivek Agnihotri’s film based on the Kashmiri Hindus genocide managed to collect Rs 19.05 crore.

Hero Image: Courtesy YouTube/Zee Studios; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@vivekagnihotri