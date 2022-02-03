‘The Offer’ teaser gives a glimpse into the drama behind the making of ‘The Godfather’

Cinematic history is incomplete without the mention of the Francis Ford Coppola film The Godfather (1972). Hailed universally as one of the greatest movies ever made, cinema lovers will now get to see a classic behind-the-scenes story of its making in The Offer.

On 2 February 2022, Paramount+ released the teaser of the 10-episode miniseries, which chronicles the idea, problems and dangers the producers had to face when adapting Mario Puzo’s acclaimed novel for the big screen.

The series comes in time for The Godfather’s 50th anniversary.

Read on to know more about the The Offer teaser

A dramatic retelling of actual events

The Offer is essentially a dramatic retelling of the events that led to the creation of the first film in the trilogy.

The name of the series itself reminds us of an iconic line delivered by Marlon Brando’s character, Don Vito Corleone, in the film: “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

The teaser shows how producer Albert S Ruddy personally went deep into negotiations and parried threats from the Italian mafia while making the film.

Ruddy is shown handling and discussing matters on everything and with everyone, including Coppola and Paramount’s executive Robert Evans, who was famous for his wild persona.

The teaser also shows glimpses of mafia boss Joe Colombo, who, at the time, led the Italian-American Civil Rights League.

There are scenes showing violence, indicating that the making of the film was nearly as close in reality to the fictional world of The Godfather.

It ends on an equally iconic note. “What is our opening line?” asks a voice.

“I believe in America,” says Coppola, which eventually became one of the most iconic opening lines in film history.

The unforgettable music of “Speak Softly My Love” plays as Ruddy and Evans look at each other.

The cast and crew

While Ruddy is played by Miles Teller, Matthew Goode essays Evans’ role and Dan Fogler is Coppola.

Other main characters include Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus and Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn.

Justin Chambers plays the legendary Marlon Brando, Patrick Gallo appears as Mario Puzo and Anthony Ippolito portrays Al Pacino.

The series is written by Michael Tolkin and directed by Dexter Fletcher, and will premiere with the first three episodes on Paramount+ on 28 April. New episodes will be released on Thursdays.

(Main and Featured images: IMDb)