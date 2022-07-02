Sip on chai and enjoy the rains with the only monsoon songs playlist you will need

Monsoon is nothing less than a mood. And what better way to complement this than with a serving of monsoon songs?

Monsoon in India is extra special and highly awaited because of the sweltering heat of the summer. While most cities in India have already welcomed monsoons, parts of north India got their monsoons pretty late. Now that the beautiful rains have arrived washing away the heat, it’s time to build a playlist and sip on some hot chai. Talking about the monsoon songs playlist, we have got you covered.

The ultimate monsoon songs playlist

Old Bollywood monsoon songs

Pyaar Hua Iqrar Hua

The old era never gets old. This Raj Kapoor-Nargis Dutt classic still remains one of the most romantic songs ever. One of the best monsoon songs out there that you can add to your playlist today.

Listen to it here

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si

Kishore Kumar and Madhubala, rains, a hint of mischief. Can monsoon songs get any better? Sung and enacted both by Kishore Kumar, this song is as legendary as the actors himself.

Rimjhim Gire Saawan

Amitabh Bachchan and a young Mousumi Chatterjee, a love blossoming in the rain of Bombay, this is the perfect song to hum and fall in love with. We all related to it too hard when he says “bheege aaj is mausam mein.”

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

They might make as many remixes of this song, but this Rajesh Khanna-starrer will always remain the OG. The kind that you could not put on in front of your parents has now become a monsoon playlist staple.

Rim Jhim Rim Jhim

RD Burman’s music, Kumar Sanu’s voice, Anil Kapoor’s romance and Manisha Koirala’s innocence- everything about this song is just on point. You can’t ever go wrong with the monsoon songs classic.

Choti Si Kahani Se

This might not be your classic monsoon song, but the upbeat vibe and Rekha is a combination not many can say no to. This is for those times when you want to do something fun in the rains and not just sit and watch it for hours.

90s kids’ favourites

Saawan Barse Tarse Dil

The sweetness of the song still lingers in our mind when we hear it. Yes, it is not from the classic era of the ’60s and 70s, but this is a song we grew up with. Sonali Bendre and Akshay Khanna’s innocence will never get old.

Nahi Saamne

AR Rahman and Hariharan is a combination we can never get enough of, not even in 2022. Again, not your usual monsoon song, but can there be anything better than when Hariharan takes on the high note and goes breathless for what feels like an eternity?

Koi Ladki Hai

A classic Yash Raj Films song, this is a fun monsoon song at its best! Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in their elements, dancing their heart out in the rain, Manish Malhotra outfits and Yash Raj set- this is childhood packed in a song.

Barso Re

Your childhood was lit if you performed on this song at least once in your life. If you want a slice of your childhood back, add this monsoon song to your playlist today.

Ab Ke Saawan

Nothing can match up to Shubha Mudgal’s powerful voice in this monsoon song. You might be feeling the laziest on a rainy day, but this song will lift your mood and spirits right back up.

Hum Tum

The title track of this amazing movie will always be a lovers’ special. Back in the day of teenage love and infatuation, didn’t we all imagine ourselves out and about on a rainy night with our special someone? That was the power of this monsoon song.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Screenshot from song