This is the real reason why Bappi Lahiri wore so many gold chains

This morning the nation woke up to the sad news of the demise of the musical gem Bappi Lahiri. He passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai.

The undisputed Disco King of Bollywood, Bappi Lahiri, gave us the biggest disco numbers of the 1980s and 90s. He was the one who introduced the genre of disco to Bollywood and has given us unforgettable hits like Tamma Tamma, Disco Dancer, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, and so much more.

Bappi Lahiri’s unmatched affinity for gold chains

Besides his floor-thumping music, Bappi Lahiri has made headlines several times for his affinity for everything gold. And his dressing style did become synonymous with his larger-than-life personality over the year. Remarkably, millennials and Gen-Z still remember and celebrate the 80s icon via memes. And the chains only kept getting bigger as years passed.

The legend himself had spoken about it in an old interview with Hindustan Times back in 2009. He said, “Gold is my lucky charm. When I recorded Zakhmi, my mummy gave me a gold chain with a locket that had God’s name. When I got married, Mrs Lahiri said that gold is very lucky. As my married life passed by, my gold chains got bigger. But yes, the gold Ganpati around my neck keeps me safe.”

He also acknowledged that this is his trademark style. He had said, “Today, if someone wears gold chains, they say why are you copying Bappida.”

He also compared himself with other legendary musicians and how they have all their own statement styles. In the same interview, he had also added, “Only a few people have such an image. Elvis Presley had a gold cross, Michael Jackson has sunglasses, and Elton John has a hat.”

In another interview with Times of India, Bappi Lahiri recounted how sometimes people made fun of his appearance as well. Actor Rajkumar had reportedly once told him how the only thing that was missing from his look was a Mangalsutra. But the Disco King was not bothered by these comments.

