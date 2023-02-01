‘The Romantics’: The who’s who of Bollywood come together in this docu-series

What’s the one thing about Bollywood that you remember having grown up with? I think many of you will agree when I say that the larger-than-life romance would be one of the first things that comes to my mind. Looks like Netflix and the rest of Bollywood agrees too. The trailer for the docu-series The Romantics is out and it’s a preview of Bollywood as we remember it.

Having grown up in the 90’s, the one man who changed the meaning of Bollywood for us was Yash Chopra. The four-part docu-series by Netflix will focus on the man who gave romance a new meaning – Yash Chopra and his son, who “is a rumour and doesn’t exist”, Aditya Chopra. The series will stream from February 14 and the trailer is a celebration of Bollywood and Indian cinema. Let’s find out what the trailer takes us through.

Decoding The Romantics trailer

How often do you see 35 Bollywood actors across three generations come together for an interview? That’s the first thing you will see as the trailer starts. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranveer Singh, among several others have come together to talk about the history of Bollywood through the eyes of Yash Chopra and the generation-defining film studio Yash Raj Films.

These actors who have worked closely with Yash Chopra, walk us through the visionary that he was and will reveal interesting facts about the young filmmaker who had a lot of ideas and wanted to make different films.

The trailer also reveals that Netflix had an extensive interview with the head of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra. The man who likes to stay away from cameras and any kind of media interactions, has given an interview on camera for the first time ever. He will be sharing facts and insights about the biggest production house of Indian cinema – Yash Raj Films.

Interesting things we noticed in The Romantics trailer

One of the first few things you will notice is the late Rishi Kapoor on camera. This is probably the last time we are going to watch him on screen. Having worked with Yash Chopra in iconic films like Chandni, Kabhie Kabhie, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and more, Rishi Kapoor too, had shared his insights about the filmmaker.

The trailer also brings together the biggest Yash Raj actresses of the 90s – Kajol, Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit for the first time. If the actors showed us what romance and action looked like, these actresses epitomised grace and beauty. It would be interesting to watch their take on the romance of the 90s and today.

