facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > ‘The Romantics’ review: Twitter is all hearts, calls it a treat for movie lovers
‘The Romantics’ review: Twitter is all hearts, calls it a treat for movie lovers
Culture
14 Feb 2023 03:34 PM

‘The Romantics’ review: Twitter is all hearts, calls it a treat for movie lovers

Romaa Daas

Three generations of Bollywood celebrities – oops we said that again – we meant three generations of Hindi cinema artists have for the first time ever come together onscreen to celebrate the uniqueness of one filmmaker who defined love like no other. That’s Yash Chopra! And what better day other than Valentine’s Day to revisit the late veteran filmmaker’s journey? Let’s dive into the world of The Romantics, how Yash Chopra’s imagination took wings and what the reviews on Twitter say.

About The Romantics

The Romantics review

Staying true to how it was pegged when its trailer was released, The Romantics has been fashioned into a docuseries where stars from across three generations voice their opinions about Indian cinema at large. From discussing the diversity of Indian culture to cinema playing an integral role in the lives of people, The Romantics takes the audience on a scenic tour through snippets of old Yash Raj films. It brings with it a certain nostalgia and you will see how passionately the stars are talking about the heritage of Indian cinema, not to forget the man who brought about this revolution in the industry – Yash Chopra.

It also gives the audience one last look at Bollywood’s beloved Rishi Kapoor aka Chintu ji. The icing on the cake was Aditya Chopra’s appearance. Already feeling enthralled, are you?

The Romantics review: What is Twitter saying?

From loving Aditya Chopra’s onscreen appearance to enjoying the charm of old-world cinema that The Romantics brought along with it, netizens are loving the docuseries. Let’s take a look at the early reviews of The Romantics.

Helmed by Smriti Mundhra of Indian Matchmaking fame, The Romantics is now streaming on Netflix. Watch it with your bae and experience romance the Bollywood way.

Hero and Featured Images: Netflix India Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan Amitabh Bachchan The Romantics Aditya Chopra
‘The Romantics’ review: Twitter is all hearts, calls it a treat for movie lovers

Romaa Daas

Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.