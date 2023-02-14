‘The Romantics’ review: Twitter is all hearts, calls it a treat for movie lovers

Three generations of Bollywood celebrities – oops we said that again – we meant three generations of Hindi cinema artists have for the first time ever come together onscreen to celebrate the uniqueness of one filmmaker who defined love like no other. That’s Yash Chopra! And what better day other than Valentine’s Day to revisit the late veteran filmmaker’s journey? Let’s dive into the world of The Romantics, how Yash Chopra’s imagination took wings and what the reviews on Twitter say.

About The Romantics

Staying true to how it was pegged when its trailer was released, The Romantics has been fashioned into a docuseries where stars from across three generations voice their opinions about Indian cinema at large. From discussing the diversity of Indian culture to cinema playing an integral role in the lives of people, The Romantics takes the audience on a scenic tour through snippets of old Yash Raj films. It brings with it a certain nostalgia and you will see how passionately the stars are talking about the heritage of Indian cinema, not to forget the man who brought about this revolution in the industry – Yash Chopra.

It also gives the audience one last look at Bollywood’s beloved Rishi Kapoor aka Chintu ji. The icing on the cake was Aditya Chopra’s appearance. Already feeling enthralled, are you?

The Romantics review: What is Twitter saying?

From loving Aditya Chopra’s onscreen appearance to enjoying the charm of old-world cinema that The Romantics brought along with it, netizens are loving the docuseries. Let’s take a look at the early reviews of The Romantics.

Rishi Kapoor in #TheRomantics 😍😭 — Smriti Kannan (@smriti_kannan) February 14, 2023

Watching #TheRomantics i have to say that the Netflix series team is finally killing it back to back. Otherwise they get so much flak. This one, Class before that, Trial By Fire, Khakee. All quite different. Also have Chaubey’s Soup later this year which i am most excited about. — somen mishra (@somenmishra0) February 14, 2023

Kinda happy how YRF never misses showing Chandni in a prominent position. 😊 #TheRomantics — Arjun (@Arjunn_K) February 14, 2023

Anyone like me watching #TheRomantics today? I would love to hear about the love stories that used to be and are hard to find in 2023. When it comes to books though there are just fabulous #lovestories and maybe just maybe can be adapted for the screen? #youneverknow — Sukaina wants people to read! (@sukaina1422) February 14, 2023

#TheRomantics is a celebration of love & passion for CINEMA! You will have a lovely smile on your face, feel goosebumps like a kid & will go “awwww” countless times throughout d documentary. You won’t realise N you’ll have tears in your eyes, feeling tons of emotions

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iNu0kaIlCF — Rishi Raj Reviewzzzzz (@RishiRa02716150) February 14, 2023

Just saw Aditya Chopra on #TheRomantics

He is not a myth anymore — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7_) February 14, 2023

Helmed by Smriti Mundhra of Indian Matchmaking fame, The Romantics is now streaming on Netflix. Watch it with your bae and experience romance the Bollywood way.

