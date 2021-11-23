‘The Silent Sea’ on Netflix: Your guide to the latest Korean sci-fi series

Heads-up Korean drama fans, Netflix’s new series, The Silent Sea is arriving on Christmas Eve.

Starring Bae Donna and Gong Yoo, the new sci-fi thriller will launch on 24 December. The Silent Sea is set in the year 2075 when the depletion of natural resources has devastated Earth. According to Netflix, the series tells the story of an elite team sent on a special mission to an abandoned research base on the moon.

Netflix has been relatively tight-lipped regarding its new K-drama series. The teaser poster itself reveals Song Jian (Bae Doona), an astrobiologist who has just set foot on the moon. According to the official logline, the character is a member of an elite team sent to the moon to save Earth, which has been depleted of its natural resources, from ruin.