Meet Mannat Siwach, a 16-year-old from Jaipur and the winner of Miss Teen International India 2021

Mannat Siwach is a young teen who was recently crownedMiss Teen International India 2021. She hails from Jaipur and has achieved a lot at the ripe age of 16. Read on to know more about our conversation with her.

How many of us can say that we have been crowned something at 16 years? Well, we have Mannat Siwach, who can proudly say that. She was recently crownedMiss Teen International India 2021, and we were lucky enough to know her journey and get a taste of her life as a teen. Like many other teens, we know that Mannat’s celebrity crush is Hrithik Roshan, and who can even blame her? A Gen Z icon recognising another Gen Z icon, Mannat finds Greta Thunberg as an icon she admires and would love to meet.

Mannat Siwach is currently in grade 11, balancing her life with academics and preparing for pageants. Her efficient time management technique and exceptional blend of sincerity, optimism and grit assist in striking a balance between academics and other activities. She is a talent not only in beauty pageants but in sports, too, having won several awards and participating in badminton and basketball at the district level. At such a young age, Mannat has achieved many things, making not only her parent proud but also India, having represented our country at these pageants. In conversation with her, we learnt several things from and about this humble teen, which we are excited to impart to everyone.