Netflix renews ‘The Watcher,’ for a second season; here’s all you need to know

Netflix has announced season two of the eerie drama based on a true story, The Watcher. This series helmed by Ryan Murphy blew up on the streaming platform after its release on 13 October 2022. The audiences were immediately intrigued and scared, but could not stop watching the dark tale of the New Jersey family.

Netflix Global TV head Bela Bajaria released an official statement confirming the second instalment of The Watcher and Monster. It reads, “Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.”

More about The Watcher

The Watcher season one plot

The Watcher stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as the Brannock couple who move into their dream house in New Jersey. The sprawling estate, 657 Boulevard, located in a posh neighbourhood, was originally a colonial mansion with a sinister history reportedly.

The new owners — Brannocks — receive creepy letters from an anonymous figure who calls himself ‘The Watcher’. The series follows this couple as they make sense of what is happening while trying to uncover the identity of this shadowy figure, during their stay in the house which is said to have a bloody past.

The Watcher season two cast, plot and release date

Watts and Cannavale are set to return as the owners of the estate. Fans want the return of uber-popular Jennifer Coolidge too, who plays a power-hungry realtor Karen Calhoun.

As per The Watcher true story, the original owners of the estate, the Broaddus family, sold the property five years after its purchase. The new owners shifted to this property in 2019. They have not received any letter from ‘the watcher’ till now. However, the new season’s plotlines may be worked on as per developments in the real case.

There is no confirmation yet on the release date by the streaming giant, but it is speculated that the next season of this thrilling mini-series may be dropped by the end of 2023.

What prompted Netflix to create the second season of The Watcher?

Audiences loved Murphy’s creation as the mini-series became the most-watched series on Netflix within the first week of its release. It had around 125.01 million viewing hours and is now the second most-watched series in the English language.

