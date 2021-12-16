Another scam drama? What is the real story behind SonyLiv’s ‘The Whistleblower’?

The Whistleblower is slated to release on December 16, 2021, on SonyLiv.

Written by Ajay Monga and directed by Manoj Pillai, The Whistleblower had caused quite a stir when its teaser was released. Reason? It is based on the true events of the infamous Vyapam examination scam of 2013, which had made us question the entire education system and its pillars. What was it about? Read on to find out.

The real story behind The Whistleblower on SonyLiv

After Harshad Mehta’s Scam 1992 and its major success, this is the second time Sony Liv is bringing a series documenting a real-life scam incident. The Whistleblower is about the Vyapam scam that took place in 2013 and unearthed the dirty reality of the state of education.

It is based on an entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam that took place in Madhya Pradesh. The scam involved prominent politicians, junior and senior officials, and businessmen who manipulated the education system by hiring imposters to write exams, shuffle exam hall seating arrangements, and provide pre-solved answer sheets by paying bribes to officials. These were happening in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), also known as Vyapam.

The Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal or MPPEB is an autonomous and self-financed entity by the MP state government that conducts a number of entrance exams for recruitment in government jobs and admissions in various educational institutes.

This scam revolved around different entrance exams by Vyapam, for the selection of medical students and state government employees, like food inspectors, police personnel, school teachers, dairy supply officers, and so on, to the extent that the final results were all rigged.

The cast of The Whistleblower and more

Ritwik Bhowmik

Ritwik plays the lead role in the series, a final-year medical student who gets entangled in the scam that’s going on, but he has no idea how bad it can get. Ritwik Bhowmik gained fame from the famous series Bandish Bandits. It will be interesting to see him in an intense role here.

Ravi Kishan

From the beginning of the trailer, Ravi Kishan gives us the chills with his sinister vibes. He plays a corrupt politician who is a part of this scam and will go to any lengths to make money out of it. Ravi Kishan is a prominent name in the Bhojpuri film industry.

The Whistleblower also stars other famous names like Ankita Sharma, Sonali Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar, Ashish Verma, and so on.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram