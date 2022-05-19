14 quotes from ’14 Peaks’ on Netflix that will inspire you

Only the tough get going when the going gets tough. Cliche as it may sound, the fact of the matter is that life is tough. You can’t deny it. All we need is a bit of motivation and who would be better to motivate us all than the man who challenged all odds. We are talking about ace mountaineer Nirmal Purja.

The world was fortunate to witness his incredible story of summitting the world’s 14 highest mountain peaks in the Netflix documentary titled 14 Peaks. Purja’s sheer determination and willpower made the impossible possible for him and his team.

Here are 14 quotes from the documentary which will give you a fresh perspective on life and how it must be lived.

“Don’t be afraid to dream big. Doesn’t matter where you come from.”

“I was told that my plan was impossible. So I decided to name it Project Possible.”

“I have to compete against myself to be better than who I was yesterday.”

“Giving up is not in the blood, sir.”

“Whatever the situation is, we have to stay in control.”

“The mountain doesn’t say you are black, you are white, you are weak, you are strong. It’s one rule for everybody. If you give up, you die.”

“I like people that do and not chat. You have to be willing to try. Trying means also, you have a chance to fail.”

“I want to climb to show mom what your son can do because of you.”

“Don’t listen to others, You need to take chances and you need to take the risk sometimes in order to make things happen for yourself.”

“The biggest strength I have is, I have no fear.”

“Sometimes the idea that you come up with may seem impossible for the rest of the world, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible for you.”

“Most of us are forgetting that from the beginning of our life, we are approaching death.”

“I wanted to show the world what a human can do.”

“Sometimes when you feel like you are f*cked, you are only about 45 percent f*cked.”

This article was first published on Travel + Leisure India