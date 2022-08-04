Things we learned about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor on ‘Koffee with Karan’ S7E5

The Koffee couch this week has been graced by legends. Watch out for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor on Koffee with Karan S7E5.

One is an acting legend in the truest sense of the word, and the other -well – is a Koffee legend of sorts. Together they promoted the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha on Bollywood’s favourite talk show. For the next one hour, these stars only reminded us of why they’re known as the OGs. Not to mention why it will take the new-gen actors years to get there. Let’s decode everything we’ve learned about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan.

Things we learned about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor on Koffee with Karan

Even before the guests could take their seats, the fashion policing began

Karan Johar being Karan Johar took a subtle dig at Aamir Khan for showing up dressed in a simple white kurta. The show is known for its glam quotient.

And he kept ’em coming

KJo even asked Aamir Khan if he didn’t get the memo before appearing on the show. But to be honest, comfort over style any day.

Kareena Kapoor on Koffee with Karan went all Poo

You will all agree when we say that Kareena Kapoor is a real-life Poo. When Karan questioned her nails, she said that it’s an inspiration from her life. Colourful.

Aamir Khan shared an interesting inside story about how Laal Singh Chaddha was written

Well, 14 years ago, the screenplay writer of the movie, Atul Kulkarni, also a renowned actor, had asked Aamir Khan what his favourite movie is. This was after the screening of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa. Aamir Khan said it’s Forrest Gump and that’s how the idea of remaking the movie came onboard.

He hadn’t even heard the script of the film

Because of this exact reason.

Kareena Kapoor wasn’t the first choice to be cast in the film

Pretty tough to imagine, now that we’ve seen the trailer. But Aamir Khan perfectly explains why.

This is why

Because the journey of the character happens between the age of 18 years to 50 years. So, the makers had doubts about the age group they wanted to portray.

Khan then revealed this about how Kareena got cast instead

Aww, but who wouldn’t?

But Kareena Kapoor didn’t get the role just like that

Yes, she had to give a screen test for this role. And in her words, it was the first time ever in her career.

This was Kareena Kapoor when asked about her reaction to a screen test

We can’t imagine Kareena Kapoor being nervous about anything, let alone acting.

KJo was not having it with Kareena trying to be politically correct

There, he said it.

Aamir Khan is just all of us 30-somethings at a party

We can so relate to this!

He truly is the king of relatability

We second that.

All Images: Courtesy Screenshot from episode