16 things we learned about Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on ‘Koffee with Karan’ S7E1

The legendary talk show Koffee with Karan is back with its seventh season and the season premiered on 7 July, on Disney + Hotstar.

Gracing the show were his two current actors, Rocky and Rani, aka Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. And the episode was just as you would have imagined- fun, wacky and not one dull moment in the entire episode. We missed the show and how! But now that it’s back with its interesting lineup of guests, we vow to keep you updated with every tidbit of every episode. We watched the show last night and we have a lot of takeaways! We learned a lot of new things, and ICYMI, here’s all the scoop you need to know. Let’s take a look.

Things we learned from Koffee with Karan S7E1

Karan Johar had planned not to make any more seasons. The reason?

KJo admitted that he never thought he would film another episode of Koffee with Karan after all the hate he received last season. This was in reference to the nepotism debate that started on that very couch and of course, all the backlash after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. KJo recalled how every time his show was mentioned, there’d be a snake emoji after that. While Alia Bhatt sided with KJo, Ranveer Singh defended the show and said that the show must go on. We agree!

Ranbir Kapoor’s dreamy proposal to Alia

This is something that the entire world wanted to know. In fact, every detail about the Ranbir-Alia wedding that we wanted to know was revealed on Koffee with Karan last night. While Alia did not disclose a lot of details saying that she would like to keep it private, she revealed how Ranbir had everything planned down to T! He popped the question at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, which is a place close to their hearts and even managed to get pictures! Alia admitted that she wasn’t expecting it and it was quite a special moment for her!

Why Ranveer is such a die-hard supporter of Karan Johar’s sartorial choices

We saw a lot of instances on the show where Ranveer left no stone unturned to praise KJo like he was the man of the moment! He clarified how he relates to Karan Johar on sartorial choices and the baggages that come along. Singh revealed how he and KJo are perceived to be frivolous because of their wacky and quirky fashion choices, which is not true. So, he admittedly goes the extra mile to give KJo validation on his fashion choices. Isn’t that sweet?

Alia dissed the concept of suhagraat

In what we thought would never happen, Alia Bhatt talked about her wedding night on Koffee with Karan! Or not. She basically said how the idea of a wedding night is overrated, because the bride and the groom are too tired to have sex!

But did Ranveer?

In what we thought would totally happen, Ranveer spilled the beans about his wedding night. He said he went all-in on his wedding night, even after all the wedding rituals and the tiredness. Given Ranveer Singh’s all-time high energy levels, we are not surprised!

What Alia Bhatt had to say about her marriage

Alia Bhatt was asked to speak on her wedding for 30 seconds on Koffee with Karan and it was pure gold! She revealed how she and Ranbir had lunch together the day of their wedding, and before she went in to get ready, they said goodbyes to each other as it was the last time they were meeting as a boyfriend and girlfriend. It was beautiful!

The first day of Ranbir-Alia

While we never knew how Ranbir and Alia started dating, Alia spilled, well, some amount of beans on the affair. She revealed it was on their flight to Tel Aviv for the workshop of Brahmastra, when they were both newly broken up with their respective partners. She revealed how she was secretly wanting Ranbir to sit beside her and when his seat malfunctioned, she cursed her luck and thought it would never happen. One could almost see the anticipation and childlike glee on her face.

Ranveer’s separate wardrobe to meet Deepika’s parents

Coming to Ranveer, he revealed how Deepika’s parents were thrown off by him in the beginning, especially her mother. The Padukones are known to be very shy, reserved and introverted, unlike Ranveer’s colourful personality. So, now, he has a separate wardrobe of whites and blue denims whenever he’s going to meet her parents.

Alia’s transition into the big joint family called Kapoors

When Karan Johar asked on Koffee with Karan how Alia had to change herself to adapt to the Kapoor way of life, she had interesting insights on it. Alia revealed that the Kapoors do everything together. They eat together, party together, pray together, which as a concept, was new to her. She called it endearing and a positive change in her life. She also revealed that Ranbir is such a traditionalist, so now she has adopted that way of life for herself too.

Who is Pammi aunty?

One of the most fun parts of Koffee with Karan was when we got to see the gossipy Punjabi aunty in Ranveer Singh, that KJo and Alia have named as Pammi aunty. Ranveer, apparently, was so involved in Alia’s wedding trousseau and bangles, that she discovered a Punjabi aunty in him. And for a good part of the show, they kept referring to him as Pammi, which was hilarious!

Ranveer Singh can make a career out of being a ‘mimic artist’

Even KJo admitted that he didn’t know of this hidden talent in Singh. Ranveer Singh mimicked everyone, from Varun Dhawan to Kartik Aaryan to Ajay Devgn and even Aamir Khan. While Ranveer was performing his sets and impressions, KJo and Alia were bursting into laughter on their seats.

Ranveer Singh is a sore loser!

While we had got a glimpse of this in the earlier season, this episode was a full-blown display of Ranveer sulking at losing the last game round. And also when Alia chose others over Ranveer in her rapid fire round, where he even staged a walkout!

Alia chose Ranbir over Ranveer at this!

At her rapid fire round, Alia chose Ranbir over Ranveer as a better dancer. She said that Ranbir moves more effortlessly and pulls off his moves quite smoothly that Ranveer doesn’t. KJo nodded at this too, saying it’s true.

What Ranveer thinks is his starry tantrum

That he asks the generator on the set to be on all night, because he sleeps in his vanity van while on shoot. Reason? He wants to sleep that one extra hour in the morning and not spend it commuting to the set in panic.

The one risky thing Ranveer Singh did in his vanity van!

As Ranveer Singh’s colourful personality is, we weren’t surprised at this one. In one segment of the show, he revealed how he has had quickies so many times in his vanity van, with the risk and thrill of someone walking in.

Who all cried at Alia’s wedding?

Turns out, literally every one! Even Ranbir, which KJo said he thought would never happen. But everyone got emotional seeing Alia Bhatt walk in as a bride!

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/Koffee with Karan: Others: Courtesy Screenshots from episode