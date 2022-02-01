Home > Culture > Entertainment > Our month in memes: January was the Nate Jacobs of 2022
Culture
01 Feb 2022 01:28 PM

Natasha Sethi
Culture
From New Year memes to Euphoria memes, here is our pick of the best memes from January 2022.

Welcome to our roundup of the best memes posted throughout the month. For January 2022, it’s all about the New Year, Euphoria, Mercury Retrograde, and more. Creative, hilarious, and somewhat ridiculous, here’s a recap of January 2022, presented in the most millennial form of all: memes.

*struggles to see meme through all the pollution*

Yeah, you better be joking.

As a vegetarian, we can vouch for this.

Watch out, Nate Jacobs.

Adding to our sticker collection.

Thank you, Yoda.

Oh crap, is it Monday today?

Perhaps he responded via Google Docs?

We’re all Mona Mercury for three more days.

Anyone else feel like it’s the 42nd of January? Us, too.

Hero images: Courtesy Jess Bailey Designs/Pexels

memes Euphoria January 2022 this month in memes
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
