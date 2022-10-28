Tina Datta: Here’s everything you need to know about the Bigg Boss 16 contestant

facebook
As Bigg Boss 16 is on full swing, let’s take a look at one of the most popular contestants this season, Tina Datta.

Tina Datta is quite a popular name on television, who entered the Indian households with the popular Colors show Uttaran, where she played the role of Ichcha. Since then there has been no looking back for her. She also appeared in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7 and the supernatural horror series Daayan. Moving beyond her television career, today we are looking at everything you need to know about her. Let’s find out more.

Everything you need to know about Tina Datta

Tina Datta early life and career

Born on November 27, 1991, Tina Datta hails from Kolkata. She completed her schooling at Meghmala Roy Education Center and St. Paul’s Boarding and Day School before graduating from the University of Calcutta.

Tina Datta started her acting career quite early, at the age of 5 as a child artist in a television series called Sister Nivedita. She starred in a string of other films as a child artist, like Pita Matar Santaan, Dus Number Bari, Sagarkanya, among others.

The most notable works from her early days were when she starred alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Rituparno Ghosh’s 2003 film Chokher Bali and as a young Lalita in the 2005 film Parineeta.

Tina Datta’s claim to fame

Tina Datta became a household name with the Colors show Uttaran, a show about two friends from different economic backgrounds. Tina Datta took on the role of Ichcha, and later Meethi, on the show, for which she won several awards.

Apart from her above-mentioned stints, Datta also appeared in shows like Comedy Circus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 7. In 2020, she played the role of Ketki in the Hindi web series Naxalbari.

Tina Datta in Bigg Boss 16

One of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss this season, Datta had been saying no to the show for several years before she finally said yes this season.

Reportedly, Datta is the richest contestant this season, with a net worth of Rs 65 crores.

It will be interesting to see the actor’s journey on Bigg Boss 16, given that she is already an audience favourite.

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
