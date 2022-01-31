Top 5 new releases of the week on Netflix, SonyLiv, Amazon Prime, and more

Can you believe it’s February already?

February gets over even before we realise, but at least we have our post-work relaxing scenes sorted, thanks to the new releases across various OTT platforms. Check out the top new releases of the week here!

New releases in February on Netflix, Hotstar and more

Rocket Boys on SonyLIV

A show based on the lives of nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, Rocket Boys, is directed by Abhay Pannu and stars Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh in lead roles. The trailer takes us through how Vikrama and Homi first met, struck a friendship, and held India’s hands through its first steps in tuning to be a nuclear superpower. What’s more, is that it also features the cameos of the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru and former President, APJ Abdul Kalam.

Release date: February 4, 2022

The Great Indian Murder on Disney Plus Hotstar

Starring Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi as investigating officers, who join forces to investigate a high-profile killing, The Great Indian Murder is based on Vikas Swarup’s bestselling novel Six Suspects. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha, this is a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seats with twists and turns galore.

Release date: February 4, 2022

Looop Lapeta on Netflix

One look at the trailer, and you already know it’ll be a fun watch. Featuring the woman who never disappoints, Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is riding high on the success of his OTT releases, Looop Lapeta is a comedy thriller that has got both the elements right. A thriller and comedy of errors, if you are looking for a light but good watch this weekend, Netflix has got you covered.

Release date: February 4, 2022

One Cut Two Cut on Amazon Prime

The trailer of One Cut Two Cut is everything fans expected it to be. Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, this satirical comedy thriller stars Danish Sait as the art and crafts teacher Gopi who has a big task at hand. On his first day at work, his school is taken hostage by four social media activists, and he has to save his school. After French Biryani and Humble Politician Nograj, this is the third time Danish Sait is collaborating with Amazon Prime Video.

Release date: February 3, 2022

Pandriku Nandri Solli on Sony LIV

Directed by Bala Aran, this movie belongs to the genre of black comedy. So, good news for the fans of this genre, you have the perfect watch this weekend. This Tamil film centres around a treasure hunt for the statue of a pig from the 10th century that has healing powers. The film stars Joe Malloorie in the lead role and is produced by Vignesh Selvaraj.

Release date: February 4, 2022

