Top 10 Indian body positivity influencers to follow on Instagram right away

Fatphobia, skinny-shaming, whitewashing, exclusivity – these are terms you may have come across when talking about beauty and acceptance. All these stem from a deep-rooted, conventional understanding of beauty. Those who do not fit into these standards have been trolled and shamed by society. However, body positivity influencers are changing the game and bringing about some serious reformation – in their own quirky ways!

Body positivity is a hot topic that has taken the forefront in beauty and fashion discussions in recent years. From Sabyasachi featuring plus-sized models in his shoot to fashion weeks being inclusive of plus-sized people, the industry has come a long way in accepting all bodies and moving away from fatphobia. What has also risen is an increased awareness about ‘skinny-shaming’ – a more rare but still prevalent form of body shaming for those who are ‘too thin’, flat-chested, or extra lean. And that’s not just it – body positivity comes with accepting all your “flaws” as they might be in the society’s eye – body hair, acne, blemishes, stretch marks, darker skin tones, and so much more.

Major credit for increasing awareness about body positivity goes to celebrities and influencers, who have used their platforms to accept their natural form. From beauty videos to dance, fitness, and more, these influencers have shattered the norms of conventional beauty standards. We’ve rounded up some of the best body positivity influencers from India you should follow on Instagram to be inspired and learn more.

Body positivity influencers to follow on Instagram

Sakshi Sindwani

A fashion content creator and body positivity influencer, Sakshi‘s journey began when she noticed a lack of beauty and fashion recommendations for curvy women on YouTube. This gave rise to her channel, StyleMeUpWithSakshi, which is strong today at 93.9k followers. With an Instagram following of 500k, Sakshi’s content reaches the masses and has helped many shed inhibitions about their bodies.

What’s more, the influencer has been a part of several collaborations, walked the ramp for designers such as Manish Malhotra, and has graced the cover of several magazines, talking about her journey and reiterating the fact that fashion and beauty are for all.

Dolly Singh

The content creator has been vocal about being skinny-shamed and not coming from a well-to-do background, which affected her mental health in her childhood as she tried to fit in with society. Slowly, she embraced who she was, despite being called kaali ladki (black girl), sookhi dandi (thin stick) and a bag of bones, and her content reflects all that. She creates funny, relatable videos about the happenings of everyday life and often challenges societal norms of beauty and fashion with her choices, which she shares with her Instagram following of 1.4 million and YouTube following of 610k.

Diksha Singhi

Having the ‘perfect’ figure is a myth, and Diksha Singhi (AlwaysALittleextra) is shattering these norms bit by bit. Diksha is one body positivity influencer spreading awareness that all plus-sized people aren’t necessarily ‘lazy’ or those who don’t work towards their bodies. With photos and videos of her workout sessions, content that calls out all those who fat-shame others and challenging fatphobia, Diksha’s 61.8k strong Instagram family knows that they are not at war with their bodies but are learning to love it more with each passing day.

Neelakshi

Neelakshi has been documenting her journey from plump to pretty on her Instagram, and it is a journey of acceptance. The societal standards of beauty had pushed her into having an eating disorder, Bulimia Nervosa, but since then, she has emerged stronger and fearless. Her fashion choices are bold and creative, stemming from her journey as an adjunct professor for NIFT Mumbai & Pearl Academy, and all her content is relatable to her 28.1k strong Insta-fam.

Anjana Bapat

Dancing is a form of expression, and belly dancing is an art form that is graceful and captivating. However, for years, belly dancing has been associated with hourglass figures, which Anjana Bapat has shattered. The dancer and body positivity influencer started her journey as a dancer as a child, dancing to Bollywood tunes. However, the weight of the society and constant comments on her weight demoralised her until she slowly started accepting herself for who she was and being comfortable in her skin. Anjana shares belly dancing videos on her Instagram (and she’s better than most people we’ve seen!) and is a model and influencer who shatters societal norms every day. No wonder she has an Instagram following of 57.1k, which is only growing day by day!

Neha Parulkar

Neha is among the influencers who advocate that you are beyond your body. From accepting her body and herself to motivating others to do the same and sharing tips and tricks to make fashion work for you, her content is loved by masses and has gained her an Instagram following of 47.9k.

Nidhi Sunil

Unfortunately, we live in a world obsessed with fair skin. Indians still shy away from being in the sun in case they tan (and this doesn’t have to do with skin damage, but the change in skin tone upon acquiring a tan). An increasing representation of people of colour in mainstream media has been a major move, which has been made possible by dialogue and discussion. And someone from India who has been instrumental in bringing about this change is Nidhi Sunil, who, with her 119k followers on Instagram, shares inspiration to love your skin, no matter its colour or texture.

Harnaam Kaur

Bullied as a child for having facial hair, Harnaam’s journey to accepting her body (and making a career out of it!) is nothing short of inspirational. This body positivity influencer from London is also called ‘girl with the beard’, which was a result of her diagnosis of PCOD. Harnaam has walked ramps and championed acceptance of who you are, earning her a steady following and an Instagram family of 167k followers.

Aashna Bhagwani

Aashna exudes positivity and elegance with her chic, wearable style. This influencer has been among those instrumental in spreading the message of loving oneself and has won many accolades for the same. And her 205k strong following is a testament that her work is changing lives!

Alok V Menon

Alok is a gender non-conforming author, poet and entertainer from the USA. With this belief that society needs to stop paying such importance to gender identities that it does, they are fighting for a world that accepts all people and all gender identities. From normalising chest hair in men to wearing clothes that span gender identities, they are one body positivity influencer who is a force to be reckoned with. And their 1 million strong Insta-fam is a testament to the change they’re trying to bring about!

Hero Image: @stylemeupwishsakshi/Instagram; Featured Image: @dollysingh/Instagram