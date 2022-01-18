These are the top 10 richest people in the world at the moment

Between soaring equity markets and the booming popularity of cryptocurrency and NFTs, it’s been a profitable set of months for multibillionaires across the world, despite the pandemic. Here’s a list of the richest people in the world.

For an invitation to this exclusive club, you’d need a net worth that goes into several billion. About US $18 billion (Rs 1,33,988 crore) will jet you straight to the top 100 with the likes of Indian business tycoons Mukesh Ambani (number 11), who’s worth US $96.9 billion (Rs 7,14,604 crore) and Gautam Adani (number 13) who has US $87.3 billion (Rs 6,47,610 crore) to his name.

That said, when it comes to the crème de la crème of the richest people in the world, nothing less than US $107 billion (Rs 7,96,642 crore), currently the net worth of American businessman Larry Ellison, will do. Tapping into a diverse set of avenues, from technology to fashion, these top 10 multibillionaires have stayed firm on Bloomberg’s billionaire index, which gets updated at the end of every trading day in New York.

The top 10 richest people in the world, as of January 2022

1. Elon Musk

Elon Musk has several feathers in his cap. He co-founded the electronic-payment firm PayPal and helmed SpaceX, which launched vehicles and spacecraft. However, he’s most known for being one of the first investors of the electric car manufacturer Tesla, of which he is now the CEO. Last year, SpaceX received a fresh round of funding, which put its value at US $74 billion (Rs 5,50,948 crore). All of his ventures collectively have given Musk a net worth of US $269 billion (Rs 20,02,772 crore).

Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

2. Jeff Bezos

The founder, former CEO, and current executive chairman of Amazon is credited for the massive success of the e-commerce giant. The company that started off by calling a one-bedroom apartment in New York its main office, grew to revenue of a whopping US $386 billion in 2020 (Rs 28,73,731 crore). Naturally, the man at the top had to make it to the list. As of now, his net worth is US $187 billion (Rs 13,92,196 crore).

Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

3. Bernard Arnault

Arnault began his career working for his father’s manufacturing company. In the next few years, he’d managed to tap into the real estate and textile markets. Soon he was named the chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy, a luxury goods company, and took stock of his assets, which included Christian Dior and Le Bon Marche. In the next few years, he acquired several assets in the drinks market as well as brands like Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Sephora, Fendi, Donna Karen, Bulgari, Tiffany, and more. Today he looks over all of these luxury giants, including Louis Vuitton. Besides this, he’s invested in Netflix, amongst other ventures. This sums up his net worth at $164 billion (Rs 12,20,963 crore)

Image: Courtesy LVMH

4. Bill Gates

Fourth on the list of the richest people in the world is the co-founder and former CEO of the world’s largest personal computer software company Microsoft. Since stepping down from the board in 2020, he’s been investing in zero-carbon energy and spending time on philanthropic activities. From 1994 to 2018, Bill and Melinda Gates gave their foundation over US $36 billion (Rs 2,68,016 crore) to fight inequity, poverty, and disease around the world. Today, his wealth stands at US $133 billion (Rs 9,90,231 crore).

Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

5. Larry Page

American entrepreneur and computer scientist Larry Page is known for confounding the search engine Google. What started as an idea from the four walls of a dormitory room has now become the most popular website on the internet. He stepped down as the CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, in 2019 but continues to be a board member who’s intimately involved in its workings. He stands at US $124 billion (Rs 9,23,223 crore) at the moment and has invested in startups like Kitty Hawk and Opener.

Image: Courtesy @larrypage_official/Instagram

6 Mark Zuckerberg

The man who founded the social media platform Facebook at the age of 19 and owns 12 percent of its stock finds himself at number 6 of this list. Mark Zuckerberg is the current chairman, controlling shareholder, and CEO of Meta, which is a technology conglomerate that looks over Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, amongst others. Zuckerberg is also at the helm of the new metaverse, a virtual world that involves socializing, working, and playing. As of today, his net worth is at US $124 billion (Rs 9,23,223 crore).

Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

7 Sergey Brin

Sergey Brin met Larry Page while at university and worked with him to create a search engine that would leverage users’ ranking abilities by tracking the number of pages linked to each site. This gave birth to Google. Like Page, Brin stepped down from his position of president at the parent-company Alphabet but remains a controller shareholder and board member. Reportedly, he has invested in a high-tech airship project. His net worth is at a whopping US $119 billion (Rs 8,85,955 crore)

Image: Courtesy @culturizando/Instagram

8. Warren Buffett

The man whose investment picks and advice are followed closely by the investment community, Buffet is known as the Oracle of Omaha. The son of a US congressman, he first bought a stock at the age of 11 and filed taxes at 14. The incredibly successful investor is the face of Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate that owns over 60 companies, including Dairy Queen and Duracell. He’s given away over US $45 billion (Rs 3,35,038 crore) to charity, most of it to the Gates Foundation and has pledged to give away 99 percent of his wealth over his lifetime. At the moment, that amount stands at US $117 billion (Rs 8,71,100 crore).

Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

9 Steve Ballmer

Former CEO of Microsoft and current owner of the basketball team Los Angeles Clippers, Ballmer is at number 9 on this list. His wealth is driven by his gains with the team as well as with Microsoft’s stock, which he continues to own. He’s also invested US $59 million (Rs 439 crore) in a company that makes software for nonprofits and government agencies. His net worth amounts to US $111 billion (Rs 8,26,595 crore)

Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

10 Larry Ellison

Rounding off this list is the co-founder, chairman, CTO, and former CEO of multinational computer technology giant Oracle. He owns a 35 percent stake in the company and has shares in Tesla as well. In 2020, he permanently moved to the Hawaiian Island of Lanai, which he bought for a whopping US $300 million (Rs 2,234 crore). At the moment, his wealth stands at US $107 billion (Rs 7,96,642 crore).

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Shutterstock