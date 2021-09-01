Travel movies to watch as you wait for Farhan Akhtar’s all-girls road trip film, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Travel enthusiasts and cinephiles, rejoice!

Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Jee Le Zaraa has already generated quite a buzz on social media with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt cast as main leads in one of 2022’s most-awaited films.

Farhan, who had last directed Don 2 in 2011, announced his next venture on 10 August, marking 20 years since his debut as a filmmaker with one of the best travel movies, Dil Chahta Hai, in 2001.

Zoya Akhtar, who has co-written the travel movie with Farhan and Reema Kagti, also shared the news on Instagram and wrote: “About Time The Girls Took The Car Out. #jeelezara”

The leading ladies of the film posted about the movie on their respective Instagram accounts. Priyanka Chopra Jonas went a step ahead and shared a little backstory, too.

She wrote: “There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!! Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous…” Read her entire post here.

With such spectacular minds at work, it seems to be one of those road-trip movies that will be counted among the best travel movies in future.

So if you have been hit by the travel bug but the pandemic has put a halt on the plans, here are some of the best travel movies of all time you can watch as you wait for Jee Le Zaraa.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

This coming-of-age film revolutionised the way Indian audiences viewed movies based on friendship. The simple film with a heart tells a tale of three individuals trying to find their feet as they shoulder responsibilities and nurture what they value.

Revolving around three best friends — Akash (Aamir Khan), Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna) and Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) — the film traces how they lose their bond along the way, only to find their way back to each other.

Apart from the three actors, the cast of Dil Chahta Hai also features Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, Suchitra Pillai, Ayub Khan, Rajat Kapoor and Suhasini Mulay in pivotal roles.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s peppy music enhanced the whole experience manifold. Not to forget, the scenes where the trio takes a road trip to Goa is pure bliss! It is easily one of the best travel movies that have been released in the past two decades. And the one that inspired many Goa plans among fans of the movie.

Dil Chahta Hai won many accolades, including two National Film Awards — Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Male Playback Singer for Udit Narayan, who sang “Jaane Kyon”.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

Jab We Met (2007)

Who doesn’t remember Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic character and her “main apni favourite hoon” dialogue? Directed by Imitiaz Ali, the drama has since been a hot-favourite among movie buffs for its comic timing and romantic moments.

Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), as different as chalk and cheese, meet on a train. While Geet is heading back home, Aditya, who has just had a heartbreak, takes the same train not knowing where it is headed to.

Travelling across North India, including serene hill stations of Shimla and Manali as well as the plains of Punjab, the two eventually fall in love.

This movie boasted of a stellar cast, including the late Dara Singh, Pavan Malhotra, Kiran Juneja, Saumya Tandon, Tarun Arora and Divya Seth, among others.

Jab We Met ensured that Kareena took home the best actress trophy from almost every major award ceremony. The movie was also acknowledged for its music as Shreya Ghoshal was awarded Best Female Playback Singer at the National Film Awards for “Yeh Ishq Hai”.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

How can any travel movies list be complete without talking about one of the best travel movies made in Bollywood?

In a casting coup of sorts, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin come together for this movie. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film captures Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), Kabir (Abhay Deol) and Imran (Farhan Akhtar) on a road trip across Spain.

On the trip, each main character undergoes a metamorphosis as they confront their fears and make life-changing decisions.

With a perfect blend of exotic locales, strong performances and soulful music, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the best travel movies to watch again and again. It will make you want to set out on a road trip with your friends.

The film bagged two National Film Awards for choreography and audiography. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turned 10 on 15 July this year.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Queen (2013)

Kangana Ranaut’s turning point in films came with the character Rani in Queen. Set mostly in the beautiful environs of Paris and Amsterdam, the movie takes you on a journey of realising one’s self-worth.

A heartbroken Rani decides to go on a solo honeymoon trip after Vijay (Rajkummar Rao) dumps her a day before their wedding. What starts with scepticism and self-doubt soon turns into a journey of a lifetime. Queen is one of the best movies to watch if you are feeling low and want a pick-me-up.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Lisa Haydon. The movie was a commercial success and received critical acclaim too, including a Best Actress National Film Award and Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Ayan Mukerji’s second gem after Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is another one of the best travel movies Bollywood has given us.

Tracing the journey of Kabir, aka Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), Naina (Deepika Padukone), Avinash, aka Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), this movie shows how they pursue different paths after a memorable trip to Manali, only to reunite at Aditi’s wedding.

As the movie draws to an end, Bunny reaches a crossroads where must choose between the woman he loves and his dream job.

Apart from its melodious tracks, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also boasts of songs that continue to be party anthems even after eight years of release.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Tamasha (2015)

“What happens in Corsica stays in Corsica.” But does it?

This Imitiaz Ali directorial explores Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tara’s (Deepika Padukone) romance as their worlds collide during a chance encounter in Corsica, France.

The film delves deep into Ved’s borderline personality disorder and his restrained passion for storytelling. A unique narration, soothing music and Ranbir-Deepika’s poignant performances make this one of the best travel movies that shouldn’t be missed at any cost.

If you dream of relaxing under the Tuscan sun, then this movie is a must-watch. The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty is another film that might interest you if you like Tamasha.

The movie also stars Piyush Mishra, Javed Sheikh, Sushma Seth and Vivek Mushran.

Available on: Netflix

Piku (2015)

The bickering father-daughter duo, Piku (Deepika Padukone) and Bhashkor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan), set on a road journey to their ancestral home in Kolkata and hire Rana’s (late Irrfan Khan) taxi services. What ensues next is a laugh riot as the three stars slip into their characters with ease.

Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama shares a slice-of-life story with just the perfect dose of humour. This movie also has Jisshu Sengupta, Avijit Dutt, Moushumi Chatterjee, Raghuvir Yadav, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Akshay Oberoi.

Piku not only cemented Padukone’s position as an A-lister but also won Amitabh Bachchan his fourth National Film Award. The film also won two other National Awards for screenplay and dialogues.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017)

No sparks fly when a 30-something widow Jaya (Parvathy Thiruvothu) and happy-go-lucky poet Yogi (the late Irrfan Khan) match on a dating website and decide to go on a date. Next thing Jaya knows, she is travelling with Yogi to meet his three girlfriends. The rollercoaster trip through the cities of Dehradun, Jaipur and Gangtok will make you laugh out loud at the lead pair’s antics and the drama that follows.

Qarib Qarib Singlle, directed by Tanuja Chandra, marks the Bollywood debut of talented Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu and is a testimony to Irrfan’s versatility as an actor. This movie is one of the best works that depict the growing loneliness that many working singles experience.

Neha Dhupia, Brijendra Kala, Isha Sharvani and Luke Kenny raise the entertainment quotient with their special appearances.

Available on: Netflix

