The historically-significant true story behind Hyun-bin’s ‘The Point Men’

In another stellar example of the adage ‘art imitates life,’ popular actor Hyun-bin’s latest hit The Point Men, takes a leaf out of history books. A theatrical representation of the rescue efforts that underlined the 2007 South Korean hostage crisis in Afghanistan, the movie has been hailed for its depiction of what went on behind the scenes. Here’s all about the true story of The Point Men (Bargaining).

The first ever Korean movie to be filmed in Jordan tells the grim tale of a diplomat and a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who put their lives on the line to protect Koreans who’d been abducted by the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2007. Leading the cast are Hyun Bin – making his return to the big screen – Hwang Jung Min, and Kang Ki Young.

The crime thriller – which released on January 18, 2023 – has drawn a sea of entertainment enthusiasts to theatre, dominating the box office over the Lunar New Year. Directed by Yim Soon-rye, The Point Men – also referred to as Bargaining – addresses the difficult subject of a nation and its responsibility towards its citizens – all while spotlighting the need to understand different cultures.

The real story behind The Point Men (Bargaining) starring Hyun Bin

In July 2007, a bus carrying sixteen women and seven men (Korean missionaries) were intercepted by gun shots while on the way from Kandahar to Kabul. They spent the next few days in cellars and farmhouses as hostages of the Taliban. The latter’s conditions to the South Korean government were to withdraw its 200-men-strong forces from Afghanistan. To the Afghan government they demanded that Taliban prisoners be released.

Two of those captured, namely the 42-year-old pastor Bae Hyeong-gyu and 29-year-old Shim Seong-min were executed on July 25 and 30 respectively. As face-to-face negotiations progressed – the rest were released in August. Besides fulfilling the conditions, the South Korean government was reported to have paid USD 20 million (INR 163 crore approx.) to the Taliban as well for the safety of its citizens.

Bargaining stays faithful to the incident while being creative

The movie navigates each instance quite well. In a report by Korea Times, director Soon-rye shared, “At first, I turned down the offer to direct the film, because it deals with a sensitive subject,” adding that she later resolved to shift focus from just the hostages to behind the scenes of the diplomats and state intelligence agents – depicting what most media coverage couldn’t. She does this with two fictional protagonists – Jeong Jae-ho (played by Hwang Jung-min) – a senior foreign ministry official who specialises in crisis negotiations – and Park Dae-shik (played by Hyun Bin) – an NIS agent with expertise in the Middle East.

Both have different approaches to the crisis – classic difference between those who work on ground and those who follow orders from above. Jeong plays by the book, refusing to talk about ransom. Park, meanwhile, harbours a traumatic past that involved the execution of a fellow South Korean (a reference to the real life incident of the beheading of Kim Sun-il by Iraqi insurgents in 2004). This prompts him to try and resolve things by any means possible.

However, as initial talks fail, two male hostages are executed – just as they were in real life. Post this, the two team up to free the others. In a report by JoongAng Daily, the director reflects, “They start off not understanding each other because they come from different backgrounds. But after an event in the film when Jung sees Park’s genuine intentions and efforts to rescue the hostages, they begin to see eye to eye and respect each other. That’s an important element of the film.”

Much later, Jeong is seen sitting with the Taliban commander in a cave. The movie also subtly alludes to the staggering amount that was rumoured to be paid to the Taliban. This poses important questions – how far will a country go to save its people and how much responsibility must it take for the actions of individuals. This hints at the general anger expressed by South Korean locals who criticised the group’s decision to head to the war-torn country despite government warnings.

In line with this, the film is quite thought provoking. This was intentional on the part of the director who noted, “I wanted to make a film that asks, are our own ideologies and beliefs always correct? What is the right path to take when faced with differences? And these questions are very hard questions, ones we all need to think about.”

