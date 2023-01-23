‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ trailer launch event left the audience enthralled

Luv Ranjan’s next venture, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ starring Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor is all set to crack you up this March. The trailer launch event was as peppy as the trailer itself, courtesy of Anubhav Singh Bassi hosting the event and the cast teasing the audience in order to keep us all hooked until the film’s ultimate release.

This year is all geared up to offer us a visual treat with several films all set to hit the theatres. And having said that, after a few nail-biting thrillers, Luv Ranjan is all set to drop a rom-com ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ in your nearest theatres, starring the heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and the extremely gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor. The eagerly awaited trailer for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been released alongside a fun and engaging trailer launch event. The trailer shows exciting glimpses from the movie and it provides a peek into the amusing, naughty, and playful plot of the film. Furthermore, since this is the first time Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will appear together on screen, the movie has been generating a buzz ever since it was announced.

Catch a glimpse of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s’ trailer launch event

The trailer launch event was hosted by our all-time favourite stand-up comic Anubhav Singh Bassi, who is also making his Bollywood debut with this film. Since cracking up the audience is his forte, he made sure that the event was filled to the brim with fans’ and media personnel’s joyous laughter. So, it appears that a piece of good news awaits those who have waited long enough to see Ranbir and Shraddha together as the film is set to release this Holi. When Shraddha entered the stage at the trailer launch event, Ranbir left, and the other way around. After Luv Ranjan’s intriguing little tease, the audience wanted to see them together even more. And speaking of which, Luv Ranjan claims “ The decision is mine. Ranbir and Shraddha will only be seen together in theatres and not in any promotion. So if you want to see them together, come watch them in theatres”.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”, is scheduled to have a festive release worldwide on Holi, March 8, 2023, in theatres.

