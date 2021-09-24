‘Kota Factory’ Season 1 recap and everything you need to know about Season 2

Season 2 of Netflix’s popular comedy-drama Kota Factory is all set to premiere on September 24. The first season, directed by Raghav Subbu and created by Saurabh Khanna, debuted on Netflix in 2019 with five episodes.

Season 1 of the series was a well-crafted, massive hit and has resonated with students all over the country. The extensive five-episode series gains much from the brilliant performances, especially by Ranjan Raj as Meena and Mayur More as Vaibhav.

Here’s a look back at Season 1 of Kota Factory and everything you need to know about the upcoming one.

Kota Factory Season 1 Recap –

Kota Factory, presented by Unacademy, is TVF’s latest original. The first ‘Black and White’ programme in India describes the lifestyle and difficulties of students who come to Kota, leaving their homes behind, with the only goal of passing JEE Advanced. It shows the challenges that current IIT-JEE students encounter on a daily basis.

As it discusses the loneliness faced by students throughout the preparation time, the show struck a chord with many viewers who had taken competitive examinations. According to the show’s director, Raghav Subbu, “things that people loved about Kota Factory Season one was not simply the idea that it’s somebody travelling to a city and merely giving an exam, trying to go to the IIT.” We highlighted so many topics with the show, such as the subject of loneliness.”

It stars Mayur More (Vaibhav Pandey), Jitendra Kumar (Jeetu Bhaiya), Ahsaas Channa (Shivangi Ranawat), Alam Khan (Uday Gupta), Revathi Pillai (Vartika Ratawal) and Ranjan Raj (Balmukund Meena) in prominent roles. Each episode of this online series contains the names of manufacturing terminology. This season has a total run duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes, which is ideal for a relaxing Sunday afternoon TV binge.

What to expect from Kota Factory Season 2: Story, plot line & more –

The show’s teaser, which was released on September 10, depicts Vaibhav attempting to adjust to life following “Maheshwari coaching courses,” where he is subjected to a great deal of pressure while studying for the IIT-JEE. He advises his classmate not to give up on the process. His friend, on the other hand, has reached a point in his life when he is questioning the system and why they can’t do anything else with their lives other than engineering. Their troubles worsen when they learn that their favourite instructor and mentor, Jeetu Bhaiya, will no longer teach and has opened his coaching centre. Jeetu Bhaiya, portrayed by Jeetendra Kumar, is also well-liked.

Kota Factory Season 2 series cast –

Familiar faces such as Jeetendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, and Alam Khan from Season 1 will return.

Jeetendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya

Jitendra Kumar is an Indian actor, who has completed his bachelor’s in civil engineering from IIT Kharagpur. His widely known works are Kota Factory, The Bachelors: season 2 by TVF, and Panchayat of Amazon Prime. He also had starred in films such as Gone kesh, Shubh mangal Zayda Saavdhan, and Chaman Bahaar. Here, he plays Jeetu Bhaiya, the mentor that every teenager wanted.

Mayur More as Vaibhav Pandey

Mayur More is an actor, known for Umrika, Tikli, Laxmi Bomb, and Kota Factory. In this series, he essays the role of Vaibhav Pandey, a 16-year-old who moves to Kota from Itarsi. The series shows the life of students in the city, and Vaibhav’s efforts to get into IIT.

Ahsaas Channa as Shivangi Ranawat

Ahsaas Channa, the 19-year-old chirpy actor who made her Bollywood debut with Vaastu Shastra in 2004 was also seen in films like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Phoonk, My Friend Ganesha, and some telefilms like Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, and Oye Jassie. She essayed a pivotal role in the series as Shivangi Ranawat.

Alam Khan as Uday Gupta

Alam Khan has played a variety of roles in movies and tv shows is quite a well-known actor among the audience. He is known for Kota Factory, Laakhon Mei Ek, and Chaman Bahaar. He will be seen playing the role of Uday Gupta opposite Mayur More.

All images: Courtesy Netflix and TVF Originals