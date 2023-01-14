Watch some of the best underrated movies of South star Vijay Sethupathi

Trust Vijay Sethupathi to always give a power-packed performance every time he is on the screen. The immensely popular South actor primarily works in Tamil cinema, but has a fanbase that is not just limited to this region. After working as an NRI accountant in Dubai, Sethupathi entered the film industry as a background actor. He played several supporting roles and finally made his acting debut in 2004 with the film, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. Since then, Vijay Sethupathi has acted in over 80+ movies, winning everyone’s hearts one character at a time.
Amongst the many successful hits that he has been a part of, Vijay Sethupathi received maximum praise for his performance in movies including Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Super Delux, and more. The Vikram Vedha star has won multiple awards for his work, including several Filmfare Awards South and SIIMA Awards. He also bagged a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in Super Delux.
Apart from acting in movies, Vijay Sethupathi is also actively involved in philanthropic activities. He supports various charitable causes such as education and healthcare. Coming from a humble background, Sethupathi has always tried to support new talent in the industry. He has worked with several young and upcoming directors, writers, and actors. This humility is what makes him such a huge star in India.
There is no doubt that Vijay Sethupathi is an accomplished star, a prolific screenwriter and an amazing producer. He is known for his versatility and the range of roles that he has played over the years. However, there are still many of his movies that remain very underrated. Today, as the actor celebrates his 45th birthday, let’s take a look at some of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer movies that demand more attention.
Here are some underrated Vijay Sethupathi movies that you can watch on his birthday
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Directed by: Biju Viswanath
Other cast members: Ramesh Thilak, Aashritha, Arumughan Bala and Karunakaran
Release date: 31 July, 2015
Synopsis: This film is a heartwarming drama that follows the story of an ambulance driver and a terminally ill patient who become unlikely friends when they set on a journey to find the latter a good hospital to get admitted in.
About the movie: The film had its festival premiere at the 20th Busan International Film Festival.
(Image courtesy: IMDb)
2 /10
Directed by: Karthik Subbaraj
Other cast members: S. J. Surya, Bobby Simha, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Anjali, Pooja Devariya
Release date: 3 June, 2016
Synopsis: The movie chronicles the story of three financially struggling men who get arrested on criminal charges. While they are locked behind the bars, their wives are compelled to lead a life of their own. Sethupathi’s chemistry with Anjali was loved by the audience.
(Image courtesy: IMDb)
3 /10
Directed by: Nalan Kumarasamy
Other cast members: Bobby Simha, Ashok Selvan, Ramesh Thilak, Karunakaran, Sanchita Shetty
Release date: 1 May, 2013
Synopsis: Soodhu Kavvum is a black comedy crime film that you cannot miss! This Vijay Sethupathi starrer follows the story of a group of amateur criminals who attempt to pull off a series of kidnappings in the city. The twist comes when they break one of the key rules of abduction and kidnap a politician’s son.
About the movie: The film was remade in Telugu as Gaddam Gang and into an Urdu language Pakistani movie titled Chupan Chupai.
(Image courtesy: IMDb)
4 /10
Directed by: Balakrishnan
Other cast members: Inigo Prabhakar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Gayathrie Shankar, Soori, Joe Malloori
Release date: 31 January, 2014
Synopsis: A romantic drama that narrates the story of two college students — Sakthi (Inigo Prabhakar) and Joseph (Vijay Sethupathi). The two boys fall in love with a pair of sisters ( Swarna and Meenakshi), not knowing that their family is against inter-caste marriages. Joseph gets killed after he elopes with Swarna, but Sakthi makes sure that her love story doesn’t see the same fate as her sister’s.
(Image courtesy: IMDb)
5 /10
Directed by: Gokul
Other cast members: Sayyeshaa, Madonna Sebastian
Release date: 27 July, 2018
Synopsis: Vijay Sethupathi essayed three different roles in this action comedy film. He is a local don who flies to Paris to kidnap a girl in order to force the girl’s father to return the ownership of a theatre which belonged to Sethupathi’s family.
(Image courtesy: IMDb)
6 /10
Directed by: Pushkar–Gayathri
Other cast members: R. Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
Release date: 21 July, 2017
Synopsis: Inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi, the story revolves around a ruthless cop, Vikram, and a notorious criminal, Vedha, who becomes embroiled in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.
About the movie: Vikram Vedha bagged four Filmfare, Vijay and Norway Tamil Film Festival awards each. It also received three Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards, two Techofes Awards and an Edison Award. In 2022, the film was remade in Hindi with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.
(Image courtesy: IMDb)
7 /10
Directed by: S. U. Arun Kumar
Other cast members: Jayaprakash, Aishwarya Rajesh
Release date: 7 February, 2014
Synopsis: Pannaiyarum Padminiyum is a heartwarming story of a retired school teacher and his obsession with his car, Padmini. The film narrates the tale of how Pannaiyar gets the car, falls in love with it, and keeps it with him till he gets old. Vijay essayed the role of his driver in the film and his camaraderie with Jayaprakash’s character is as charming as it can get.
About the movie: Even before the release of Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, actor Nani purchased the Telugu remake rights of the film. The film is based on a short film of the same name.
(Image courtesy: IMDb)
8 /10
Directed by: C. Premkumar
Other cast members: Trisha Krishnan, Bagavathi Perumal, Devadarshini, Aadukalam Murugadoss
Release date: 4 October, 2018
Synopsis: Set in the year 1996, this romantic drama follows the story of a travel photographer who reconnects with his childhood sweetheart. Only this time, the girl is married and the protagonist has still not moved on.
About the movie: The film won six Norway Tamil Film Festival, five Filmfare awards, and four SIIMA awards each. The film was remade by Preetham Gubbi in Kannada as 99 and by Premkumar in Telugu as Jaanu.
(Image courtesy: IMDb)
9 /10
Directed by: M. Manikandan
Other cast members: Ritika Singh, Pooja Devariya, Nassar, Yogi Babu
Release date: 23 September, 2016
Synopsis: A political satire film that follows the story of a young man who pretends to be married in order to obtain a British passport. Things go out of hand when he is asked to produce his wife for a divorce settlement in order to obtain a visa to reach London.
About the movie: The film has been remade in Telugu as London Babulu (2017). It was dubbed in Hindi as Pappu Passport by Goldmines Telefilms. Last year, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara announced the Gujarati remake titled Shubh Yatra starring Malhar Thakar and Monal Gajjar
(Image courtesy: IMDb)
Directed by: Gokul
Other cast members: Ashwin, Swati, Nandita, Pasupathy
Release date: 2 October, 2013
Synopsis: The comedy film follows the story of two men who are losers of sorts. Kumaravel (Vijay Sethupathi) is an average looking who falls in love with a girl who is way out of his league. Balakrishnan (Ashwin) is an alcoholic man who is a smart salesperson but is always under pressure from his boss Poochandi and possessive girlfriend Renu (Swathi). The life of these two men gets entangled, leading to a comical and engaging climax.
About the movie: The film got remade into the Kannada language as Jackson starring Duniya Vijay in the lead. The title of the film was inspired by a line in Thanga Padhumai, a 1959 Indian Tamil language film starring Sivaji Ganesan and Padmini.
(Image courtesy: IMDb)
Hero and featured image: Courtesy IMDb