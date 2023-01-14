Watch some of the best underrated movies of South star Vijay Sethupathi

Trust Vijay Sethupathi to always give a power-packed performance every time he is on the screen. The immensely popular South actor primarily works in Tamil cinema, but has a fanbase that is not just limited to this region. After working as an NRI accountant in Dubai, Sethupathi entered the film industry as a background actor. He played several supporting roles and finally made his acting debut in 2004 with the film, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. Since then, Vijay Sethupathi has acted in over 80+ movies, winning everyone’s hearts one character at a time.

Amongst the many successful hits that he has been a part of, Vijay Sethupathi received maximum praise for his performance in movies including Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Super Delux, and more. The Vikram Vedha star has won multiple awards for his work, including several Filmfare Awards South and SIIMA Awards. He also bagged a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in Super Delux.

Apart from acting in movies, Vijay Sethupathi is also actively involved in philanthropic activities. He supports various charitable causes such as education and healthcare. Coming from a humble background, Sethupathi has always tried to support new talent in the industry. He has worked with several young and upcoming directors, writers, and actors. This humility is what makes him such a huge star in India.

There is no doubt that Vijay Sethupathi is an accomplished star, a prolific screenwriter and an amazing producer. He is known for his versatility and the range of roles that he has played over the years. However, there are still many of his movies that remain very underrated. Today, as the actor celebrates his 45th birthday, let’s take a look at some of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer movies that demand more attention.