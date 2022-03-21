‘Runway 34’ to ‘Sam Bahadur’: 8 upcoming Bollywood movies based on true events

If you’re in the mood for a reality check through entertainment, these upcoming Indian films inspired by true events will strike a chord this season.

Biopics are not new in Bollywood. Even though they are often dramatised and fictionalised to a certain extent for the sake of good storytelling, what stays back is the hard-hitting, stimulating story behind these movies. In 2022, we have new releases galore, and a lot of them are based on true stories.

Upcoming Bollywood movies based on true incidents

Runway 34

This upcoming thriller film, directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, who also stars in the movie, is based on actual events that grabbed headlines in 2015. Formerly titled Mayday, the film pivots around the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight, which had a tight escape due to bad weather conditions and low visibility. The captain of the flight with 150 passengers on board had to do a ‘blind’ landing on the runway without being able to see it. As a result of this, he was demoted to the status of co-pilot. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani.

Prithviraj

This upcoming movie is based on the heroism of the stout-hearted king Prithviraj Chauhan who fought against Muhammad of Ghor. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, who is making her Bollywood debut with this film. Also featuring Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles, this historic action drama is a biopic of a legendary warrior king in the First Battle Of Tarain.

Shabaash Mithu

Next on the list of movies based on true events, we have a sports biopic. We don’t have a lot of Bollywood films based on female athletes, barring the likes of Mary Kom. Shabaash Mithu is the biopic of legendary cricketer and the current Test and ODI captain of the India women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj. Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, the film stars Taapsee Pannu. Recently, she shared the first look of the film on her Instagram, where she can be seen donning the blue jersey.

Major

Major is a biographical action-drama directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, produced by Sony Pictures India. This movie, based on true incidents, captures the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who had laid his life by saving people during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Starring Telugu actor Adivi Sesh, the film was scheduled to release earlier this year but got postponed due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the third wave of the pandemic.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is next on the list of movies based on true events. Written, produced and directed by Madhavan, he also plays the titular lead role. The story spans around the life of the scientist who was falsely accused of espionage, from his days as a graduate student at Princeton University to his workdays at ISRO. The film also focuses on how he fought years on end for justice.

Maidaan

Revisiting history and telling us the story of the golden era of Indian football, Maidaan takes on Ajay Devgn as the protagonist. He plays the role of coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who trained and guided and led the Indian football team to win the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962. The film portrays the various aspects of the most remarkable decade in the history of Indian football, from 1952 until 1962. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh.

Pippa

Pippa is a war film starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Donning the role of war hero Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, Ishaan Khatter will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Mehta, Pippa is about an Indian soldier who fought in the war against Pakistan in 1971.

Sam Bahadur

Talking about actors in never-seen-before avatars and movies based on true incidents, we have another movie based on a war hero, Sam Bahadur. Starring Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, this is his second war film with director Meghna Gulzar after the superhit Raazi. Sam Manekshaw had a military career that spanned four decades and through five wars. He was the first-ever Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

