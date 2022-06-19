7 reality shows returning with new seasons that we are looking forward to

Love them, hate them, but you can’t ignore them. Such is the charm of some Indian reality shows. If executed properly, these interesting programs can leave the viewers asking for more and that’s exactly what happened with the likes of Koffee With Karan, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Indian Matchmaking among others.

These famous reality shows have touched new heights over the years. Now, a lot of them are making a comeback with new seasons. So, make time in your calendar and get your popcorn ready to binge on some high-voltage drama.

Reality shows coming back with a new season for your guilty pleasure

Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti

After Rakhi Ka Swayamvar, Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega and Ratan Ka Rishta, the Swayamvar series is back with its 4th season titled Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti. As the name suggests, it’s a show based on singer Mika Singh’s hunt for a suitable bride. He is all set to find his future bride on national television in a reality show that will start airing from June 19 on Star Bharat. The pop artist has been sharing glimpses from the upcoming show on his Instagram for his fans.

Bigg Boss 16

After a successful run for 15 seasons, Bigg Boss will be returning for the 16th time this year. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is known to hit the headlines for its unexpected twists, controversies and high-powered drama. Many reality shows came and went but every season of Bigg Boss proved that this one’s here to stay. The show is expected to start airing on Colors TV from October 1st week. Meanwhile, fans have already started speculating the names of celebrity contestants for this season.

Koffee With Karan 7

One of the most famous talk shows of all time, Koffee With Karan is going to return with its 7th season. The host of the show, filmmaker Karan Johar made an announcement through his Instagram handle. He shared a few photos from the sets and wrote, “Started season 7 of #koffeewithkaran … it’s been 18 years since I first started this show … I can’t believe I have been Brewing this Kuppa for so long ! Thank you for all the love! Watch this space for details!” This time, the show will streaming on Disney+ Hotstar instead of a TV channel.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

After a successful run of 13 seasons, Amitabh Bachchan is coming back to host Kaun Banega Crorepati‘s 14th edition. This game show promises knowledge with a required dose of entertainment. This season will premiere on September 1.

Indian Matchmaking 2

Star matchmaker Sima Taparia, from Mumbai, will be back on Netflix this year. One of the most controversial Indian reality shows on an OTT platform, Indian Matchmaking is coming with season 2. As much as people cringed over the regressive conversations and portrayal of arranged marriages in the most clichéd ways, this show had enough power to engage and entertain viewers. During the course of the show, Taparia meets Indian families who have a child of marriageable age and tries to set them up with a potential match.

Shark Tank 2

The premiere season of Shark Tank India was welcomed with open arms. The show gained such popularity that a number of memes and reels started trending on social media. After a successful season 1, we are looking forward to the new season. The makers of the show have already announced on Instagram that the registrations are open. “Are you a budding entrepreneur? If yes, this is your chance to make it big in the world of business! Registrations for #SharkTankIndiaSeason2onSony have begun,” reads the post.

Season 2 will also give selected start-ups a chance to present their business ideas to the judges, who will in turn decide whether the plan is worth investing in or not. The premiere date and judges of this season have not been announced yet.

India’s Laughter Champion

India’s Laughter Champion is almost similar to The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Here, budding comedians from all over the country will compete to be crowned the champion. It is currently airing on Sony TV. The judges are Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. The duo are famous jury members and have previously worked together in multiple seasons of Comedy Circus.

