Make way for 9 upcoming South Indian films that are expected to rock the box office

Over the years, we have seen many regional films climb the ladder of success. Out of many in India, South Indian movies have shown really promising results, which has even landed them Oscar nominations.

Recent blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 are prime examples that show viewers are pouring their love over regional cinema like never before. All thanks to the gravitas of these mega-hits, now people have high expectations from the forthcoming South films. Therefore, we’ve rounded up a list of upcoming films that are expected to break new floors at the box office.

9 much-awaited upcoming South Indian films

Yashoda

Yashoda is a Telugu science-fiction thriller starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress recently shared the first look of the film on her Instagram. Written and directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, Yashoda is backed by Sridevi Movies of Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. The film will release on August 12, 2022

Salaar

Starring Prabhas Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Written and directed by KGF 2‘s maker Prashanth Neel, the action-packed film is shot in Kannada and Telugu. Apart from Prabhas, the film also has ace artists like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Talking about the release date, it was supposed to be out on April 14, 2022. However, now it has been postponed for the second quarter of 2023.

Adipurush

Prabhas is on a roll. After his recently released, Raadhe Shyam and upcoming film Salaar, the actor is shooting for filmmaker Om Raut’s next, Adipurush. Apart from the Baahubali star, the film also has Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The multi-starrer big-budget film is backed by Om Raut, Krishna Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. It is said to release on January 12, 2023.

Pushpa: The Rule

After Pushpa: The Rise turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, the expectations from its sequel Pushpa: The Rule have increased big time. The pan-Indian film, which is set to be directed by Sukumar, will retain its Telugu star Allu Arjun as the lead. The expected time for the release of Pushpa: The Rule is next year.

Godfather

This is one of the biggest upcoming South Indian films, which fans are waiting for with bated breath. It stars superstar Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi in the lead roles. Welcoming Khan on board, the latter took to his official Twitter handle to share a picture with him. He wrote, “Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing the screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.”

Liger

Talking about the inclining interest of Hindi film actors in the South industry, Liger is a major example starring Ananya Panday. Apart from the newbie, the action sports drama also stars Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Devarakonda as the main lead. The film is expected to release in both Hindi and Telugu languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The release date of Liger is yet to be announced.

Project K

Another big banner South Indian film, Project K has gone on the floors. It casts megastars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in titular roles. It is a science fiction film which chronicles the survival of people in an apocalyptic world. The first few schedules of the film have already been shot. However, the release date is yet to be announced.

Ramarao On Duty

Ramarao On Duty is an action thriller starring Ravi Teja and Jai Bhim fame Rajisha Vijayan. The film was supposed to release on March 25 but the makers postponed it for June 17, 2022, keeping in mind the clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. It is based on an honest civil servant Ramarao who wants to fight corruption and help the poor. Ramarao On Duty is directed by Sarath Mandava and produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara.

Acharya

With a promising cast of stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde, Telugu action-drama Acharya has become one of the much-awaited South films. Produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the film is based on Naxalite, who turns into a social reformer and fights a government entity, Endowments Department.

Agent

Having superstars like Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni onboard Agent is pitched as yet another pan-Indian film. Apart from the duo, the action-thriller also stars Sakshi Vaidya in a key role. Agent is directed and co-written by Surender Reddy and will be releasing on August 12, 2022.

