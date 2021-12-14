6 upcoming war biopics that honour the lives of India’s bravehearts

Given our history, Bollywood may never run out of stories of unparalleled valour that is synonymous with modern India we call home today. From Captain Vikram Batra to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, we’ve had many war heroes that showcased their sheer bravery and utmost love for the nation. If this is a genre that inspires you, then bookmark these six upcoming war biopics.

Upcoming war biopics to honour our war heroes

Sam Bahadur

Based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, or Sam Manekshaw, this film directed by Meghna Gulzar will see Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. With a career spanning across five wars through four decades, Sam Manekshaw was the first-ever Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Also joining the cast are Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who play pivotal roles in the film. While Sanya plays the role of Sam Manekshaw’s wife, Fatima Sana Shaikh has taken on the role of erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. With the first look of the film already out, we can see how flawlessly Vicky Kaushal has morphed into the character of the war hero.

Release date: TBD

Tejas

Next on the list of upcoming war biopics is Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut, which is a story that deserves to be told. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, this film is about the story of Tejas Gill, a brave and fierce Air Force pilot.

In 2016, the Indian Air Force was the first of the defence forces of the nation that inducted women into combat roles. That is what the movie centres around. It will also give us a glimpse of the most challenging combat missions undertaken by the IAF forces to keep the nation safe.

Release date: October 5, 2022

Ekkis

Starring Varun Dhawan and directed by the brilliant Sriram Raghavan, Ekkis is the biopic of Army Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the recipient of the most prestigious and the highest military medal for courage and gallantry, Param Vir Chakra. Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was all of 21 when he showcased his extreme bravery in the face of fierce attacks by the Pakistani military.

Varun Dhawan and Sriram Raghavan are coming back together again after Badlapur, the film that made us see beyond the star and gave us the actor Varun Dhawan. Reports suggest that Varun Dhawan has been going the extra mile in prepping for this role. He is training to learn the traits of armed forces and to get into the flesh of the character.

Release date: TBD

Major

Another upcoming war biopic is Major, which honours the bravery of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Sony Pictures, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is being shot both in Hindi and Telugu.

Starring Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, and Revati in pivotal roles, the movie was slated for a 2021 release. However, due to the pandemic and the eminent third wave scare, Major will now see a 2022 release.

Release date: February 11, 2022

Captain India

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Kartik Aaryan is set to play the lead role in Captain India, which tells the story of one of the biggest rescue missions by the IAF, Operation Raahat, led by General V K Singh in 2015. In a statement to PTI, Kartik Aaryan said, “Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure, and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country.”

As the first look of the film was released, we saw Kartik Aaryan dressed as an Indian Air Force pilot, in a never-before-seen avatar.

Release date: TBD

Pippa

Based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, this upcoming war biopic is about a war veteran, Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Pippa features Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan. It is inspired by the book The Burning Chaffees, which was written by Brigadier Mehta himself. The film got its name from the war tank called the PT-76, which was popularly known as ‘Pippa.’

Release date: TBD

