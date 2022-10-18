Uunchai trailer out; Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher trek their way into viewers’ heart

When it comes to portraying the essence of friendship, Bollywood offers a bouquet of films that defines the rich tapestry of emotions that comes along with this relationship. From Sholay’s Jai and Veeru to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s trio – Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, Bollywood has matured like a fine wine when it comes to displaying the raw emotions. And with Uunchai, we can only say it’s scaling heights. Uunchai trailer released on October 18 and netizens are already feeling the warmth and camaraderie among the lead actors.

Boasting of a stellar cast, Uunchai explores the riveting journey of four friends – Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa. Apart from friendship goals that these four actors serve, the film is visual treat for mountaineers in specific and viewers in general.

Uunchai: Movie trailer explained

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, Uunchai explores the trajectory of friendship. The trailer opens with a scenic view of the Mount Everest and a group of enthusiasts trekking through the terrains. It pans on to four friends conversing, wherein Danny Denzongpa mentions that all of them should take a trip to the Mount Everest. Denzongpa’s idea is met with a dull response as all of them deem it as something unattainable. While Amitabh Bachchan gives him a reality check, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, joke about their age. However, things take a U-turn as Denzongpa’s character dies leaving his friends reflecting upon life.

The three friends then decide to trek to the Everest base camp – where they would lay their fourth friend to rest. And thus begins their journey. The road to Everest is anything but easy. From building stamina by exercising in their colony parks to getting schooled by their trek leader while embarking on the adventurous trip, the movie gives the viewers all sorts of feels.

A quick trivia about the film and what makes it extra special is that it is Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial venture for the first time after 2015. Also, Uunchai is Rajshri’s 60th film production. Shot extensively in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

