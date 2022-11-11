facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher’s slice-of-life film ‘Uunchai’ gets love from Twitterati
Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher’s slice-of-life film ‘Uunchai’ gets love from Twitterati
Culture
11 Nov 2022 12:30 PM

Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher’s slice-of-life film ‘Uunchai’ gets love from Twitterati

Romaa Daas

Be prepared to keep a box of tissues handy as Uunchai is all set to move you with a roller-coaster of emotions. Bollywood celebrities who attended the grand premiere of Uunchai hosted by Anupam Kher a day before its release, are already lauding the brilliance of the film that it is. And we aren’t surprised. When veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa come together to tell a riveting tale like Uunchai, it is bound to scale heights. Well, without further ado we’ll take you through the Uunchai reviews.

Helmed by Rajshri Productions chairman, Uunchai isn’t like the conventional Barajatya movies you’ve seen up till now but in terms of emotions, it’s an archetypal Barajatya flick. The film explores the quintessential trajectory of friendship including the lighter and harder moments that life throws at one like a curveball.

Releasing on at least over 500 screens in India, Uunchai is set to enthrall viewers like never before. Shot extensively in Nepal, this slice-of-life film explores more than just friendship which is the heart of the story. It exudes the finest of sentiments that people go through in their lifetime – happiness, sorrow, fear, and anger. It’s a compelling tale of four friends who live these emotions, wear it on their sleeve and navigate through the ups and downs in life. While we’ve already told you how thrilling the film is, look for the trailer yourself to make sure you don’t miss out on this gem.

Uunchai Review: Twitter gives a thumbs-up

Early reviews suggest that the audience is really moved by veteran actors’ Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa’s camaraderie. Twitter is all hearts for this heartwarming film and it’s clearly emerging as one of the best family dramas. Apart from four lead actors, we have Neena Gupta, Sarika and Nafisa Ali Sodhi charming the audience through their humble yet graceful performances. Not to forget, this film shows Parineeti Chopra in a quite different role and viewers are appreciating her simple act.

Film critic Taran Adarsh has given his verdict and called Uunchai a heart-warming film.

Meanwhile, another film critic Neeraj Roy

Uunchai review: Bollywood is all praise for this Amitabh Bachchan starrer

From Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit to Rani Mukherjee, major Bollywood stars were in attendance at Anupam Kher’s grand premiere last night to see Sooraj Barajatya’s film and they only had love for the film. Actor Reteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to share his views on the same.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also took to the microblogging site to share how the film has newer meanings in life in old age.

From critics to filmmakers to audience at large, everyone is loving this family drama. So, are you going to trek through this life-size adventure?

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy IMDb

Bollywood movies Parineeti Chopra Boman Irani Amitabh Bachchan Uunchai
Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher’s slice-of-life film ‘Uunchai’ gets love from Twitterati

Romaa Daas

Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate from Jamia Millia Islamia University. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.