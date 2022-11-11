Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher’s slice-of-life film ‘Uunchai’ gets love from Twitterati

Be prepared to keep a box of tissues handy as Uunchai is all set to move you with a roller-coaster of emotions. Bollywood celebrities who attended the grand premiere of Uunchai hosted by Anupam Kher a day before its release, are already lauding the brilliance of the film that it is. And we aren’t surprised. When veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa come together to tell a riveting tale like Uunchai, it is bound to scale heights. Well, without further ado we’ll take you through the Uunchai reviews.

Helmed by Rajshri Productions chairman, Uunchai isn’t like the conventional Barajatya movies you’ve seen up till now but in terms of emotions, it’s an archetypal Barajatya flick. The film explores the quintessential trajectory of friendship including the lighter and harder moments that life throws at one like a curveball.

Releasing on at least over 500 screens in India, Uunchai is set to enthrall viewers like never before. Shot extensively in Nepal, this slice-of-life film explores more than just friendship which is the heart of the story. It exudes the finest of sentiments that people go through in their lifetime – happiness, sorrow, fear, and anger. It’s a compelling tale of four friends who live these emotions, wear it on their sleeve and navigate through the ups and downs in life. While we’ve already told you how thrilling the film is, look for the trailer yourself to make sure you don’t miss out on this gem.

Uunchai Review: Twitter gives a thumbs-up

Early reviews suggest that the audience is really moved by veteran actors’ Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa’s camaraderie. Twitter is all hearts for this heartwarming film and it’s clearly emerging as one of the best family dramas. Apart from four lead actors, we have Neena Gupta, Sarika and Nafisa Ali Sodhi charming the audience through their humble yet graceful performances. Not to forget, this film shows Parineeti Chopra in a quite different role and viewers are appreciating her simple act.

#Uunchai is really high on emotions and good performances. This film belongs to @AnupamPKher. Versatile, comical relief and too good in emotions. His ghaat scene with #SrBachchan will be remembered for long. After #saransh it’s his one of the best. Finally a good family film. — विवेक शर्मा (Vivek Sharma)🇮🇳 (@MainVivekSharma) November 11, 2022

Film critic Taran Adarsh has given his verdict and called Uunchai a heart-warming film.

#OneWordReview…#Uunchai: HEARTWARMING.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½#SoorajRBarjatya delivers a straight-from-the-heart film that celebrates friendship and hope… A simplistic plot treated with utmost simplicity, with drama and emotions [post-interval] being its USP. #UunchaiReview pic.twitter.com/56S0ez1USJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2022

Meanwhile, another film critic Neeraj Roy

A film to be watched with friends and family. One will go to any length or #Uunchai for a friend. Congrats @SrBachchan @AnupamPKher @bomanirani @Neenagupta001 and #SoorajBarjatya for 75 years and 60 beautiful films from the house of @rajshri pic.twitter.com/htSaHnV39z — Neeraj Roy (@neerajroy) November 9, 2022

Uunchai review: Bollywood is all praise for this Amitabh Bachchan starrer

From Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit to Rani Mukherjee, major Bollywood stars were in attendance at Anupam Kher’s grand premiere last night to see Sooraj Barajatya’s film and they only had love for the film. Actor Reteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to share his views on the same.

Saw #Uunchai last night. Quintessential Rajshree film. Sooraj ji is a phenomenal director who knows how to touch the hearts of the audiences & he proves it yet again. @SrBachchan ji is beyond brilliant. @bomanirani, @AnupamPKher, @ParineetiChopra Neenaji, Sarika ji are so so good — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 10, 2022

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also took to the microblogging site to share how the film has newer meanings in life in old age.

#Uunchai isn’t just a film. Its is a spirit of new beginnings and newer meanings of life in old age.

Thank u #soorajbarjatya ji for bringing bk positivity on screen. The performances of veterans make you realise the reason why they are legends. @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/6TaxN3rfmV — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 10, 2022

From critics to filmmakers to audience at large, everyone is loving this family drama. So, are you going to trek through this life-size adventure?

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy IMDb