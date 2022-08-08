‘Uunchai’ first look shows Big B, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher trekking together

facebook
08 Aug 2022 10:57 AM

Sreetama Basu
Friendship Day might be over, but for these legendary Bollywood actors, the journey of friendship takes a new meaning. Uunchai first look is all things wanderlust and friendship.

On the occasion of Friendship Day 2022, Amitabh Bachchan shared the first look of his upcoming film Uunchai. Slated for a November 11, 2022 release. Whether or not you’re suffering from eternal fernweh, the first look of this film will surely take your mind back to the mountains. Let’s take a closer look at Uunchai first look.

Decoding Uunchai first look

In the poster, we see Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani as they are trekking in the Himalayas with the mighty Mount Everest in the backdrop. Bachchan shared the poster, saying “Join me, @anupamkher and @boman_irani on a journey that celebrates friendship.”

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Interestingly, Uunchai is a directorial venture by Sooraj Barjatya, who is back to making films for the first time after 2015. Also, Uunchai is Rajshri’s 60th film production.

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Uunchai was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur. The film also stars Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. Uunchai’s first look is nothing like a Barjatya film, and it has got us all excited!

All Images: courtesy Instagram

Parineeti Chopra Amitabh Bachchan Uunchai
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Entertainment
