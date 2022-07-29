Vaathi teaser: Dhanush dons the role of a fierce teacher in social drama

The teaser to acclaimed director Venky Atluri’s Vaathi recently dropped, spotlighting popular actor Dhanush in a fierce, morally-upstanding role of a teacher. Complete with hair-raising action scenes and well-crafted dialogues – the film promises to be an entertainer. Here’s all about it.

Critically-acclaimed actor Dhanush rang in his 39th birthday recently with the teaser of his upcoming film Vaathi (translated, teacher). The Tamil-Telugu feature is helmed by Rang De director Venky Atluri and also stars Bheemla Nayak actress Samyukkta Menon in the lead role. Reportedly set in the 1980s, the film is slated to release sometime in October later this year.

Vaathi teaser sees Dhanush tackle a corrupt education system

Right at the outset, Vaathi establishes Balamurugan (played by Dhanush) – a junior teacher at the Tirupati Educational Institution – as an upstanding man. Through the next few sequences, he’s seen going up against corrupt practices and education mafia that make business out of an essential industry. Gritty punches are interspersed with hard-hitting dialogues like, “Education is like the sacred food at a temple. Give it to everyone, don’t sell it like a meal at a five-star hotel.”

The description of the entertainer reads, “Education is more than about books, marks and results. The right mix of chalk and challenges can shape the future generation.” This points to a social drama that takes a look at the dark side of a system that’s one of the most vulnerable in the country. Music for the feature is scored by composer GV Prakash Kumar of Soorarai Pottru fame.

The cast includes the likes of Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, Narra Srinivas, and Pammi Sai. Sithara Entertainments is leading the production on this one in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

All images: Courtesy Vaathi trailer/Youtube