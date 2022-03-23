Varun Dhawan celebrates the magic of movies with Lifestyle Asia India’s March cover

Our March cover star, Varun Dhawan is ecstatic about the audience coming back to the theatres.

In sweltering summer months, movie theatres are a place of refuge. Blissful two-three hours in an airconditioned space unaware of soaring temperatures outside. The joy of munching popcorn and getting transported to a completely different world or era. Watching a movie in a theatre is an experience par any, which is why as we return to the cinema halls we took along the poster boy of Hindi cinema, Varun Dhawan. Born bang in the centre of all things showbiz, Varun has grown up breathing, seeing, and dreaming of movies.

For the March cover of Lifestyle Asia India, we took a trip to the theatre with one of the most bankable and popular actors in the country, Varun Dhawan. As the world is going #backtothecinemas, we caught up with Varun on his love for films, how he traversed the pandemic and what the future of movies holds for him. He’s wowed the audience with his looks and impeccable comic timing in films like ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘Judwaa 2’, ‘ABCD 2’ and earned critical acclaim for his films, ‘Badlapur’, ‘October’ and ‘Sui Dhaaga’. The boy might have been born into Bollywood but he’s carved a niche there simply with his passion for it. Conversations around the past and present of Bollywood with Varun are endless, and we are offering you an insight into that with the March cover.

Shot at Inox Insignia at Atria Mall in Worli, the shoot is a call of action to moviegoers to return to the theatres both for the sake of nostalgia and the experience of the big screen. The shoot was styled by Mohit Rai and photographed by House of Pixels, and Varun being his fabulous self with a bucket of popcorn was all the action we needed.

Editor-in-Chief: Rahul Gangwani (@rahulgangs_)

Photography: The House Of Pixels (@thehouseofpixels)

Styling and Creative Direction: Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Hairstyling: Shaikh Altaf

Make-up: Shrikrishna R Sarvade

Location: Inox Insignia, Atria Mall, Worli (@inoxmovies)

Artist’s PR Agency: Hype (@hypenq_pr)

Styling team: Tarang Agarwal (@tarangagarwalofficial), Shubhi Kumar (@shubhi.kumar), Ruchi Krishna (@ruchikrishnastyles), Harshita Samdariya (@harshitasamdariya)

Cover Design: Por Jia Jun (@jiajunpor)

Team LSA: Nilesh Khire (@nileshkhire), Shweghna Gursahaney (@shweghna31), Mikhail Gomes (@mikhail.gomes)

Outfit: SS Homme (@sshomme)