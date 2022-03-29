March cover star Varun Dhawan tells us his ‘first experiences’ via movies

It would be an understatement to call our March cover star Varun Dhawan a movie buff. Cinema has always had a huge impact on him. We caught up with Dhawan to talk about some of his cherished memories of watching movies.

Varun Dhawan’s love for movies gave him many ‘first experiences’

Titanic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CUPLOVER (@cuploveroficial)

The iconic movie is technically the first movie that Dhawan watched with his wife Natasha Dalal during school days. “I am pretty sure there was some aunty who had taken a bunch of kids and we had gone too,” he recalls. Directed by James Cameron, Titanic starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. It was based on the tragic story of the sinking of the British passenger liner ship Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Bade Miya Chote Miya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

On being asked about the one film that he remembers watching on the big screen, Dhawan tells us that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are the two movies that he vividly remembers watching in the theatre. “Both of them were released on the same day and I have clear memories of watching them on screen,” he says. While Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was Karan Johar’s directorial debut, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was directed by Dhawan’s father David Dhawan. The movies were released in October 1998.

American Psycho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheaterPiper (@theaterpiper_)

Dhawan has been inspired by a number of movies. He always knew that he wanted to become an actor, but if there is one movie that reinforced his decision to be in the cinema industry, it is American Psycho. “I saw that on a DVD on Nottingham and realised that acting is what I wanted to do,” he tells us. The dark comedy starred Christian Bale in the role of an investment banking executive who hides his alternate psychopathic ego from his coworkers.

Kaante and Kaho Na Pyar Hai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TezdhaaR_Fan_OF_SanjuBaBa (@sagerkheshkai)

Are you even a true cinemaholic if you haven’t ever bunked classes to watch a movie. We all have that one memory of ditching our school or college for the big screen. Dhawan remembers that he bunked classes to watch Kaante at Chandan Cinema. The multi-starer film was inspired by Reservoir Dogs and included Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, among others. Then there was the cult classic Kaho Na Pyar Hai which gave the film industry Hrithik Roshan. Dhawan remembers bunking classes for watching KNPH too.

Pyar Kia To Darna Kya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prem (@_being_prem___)

That Dhawan is an admirer of superstar Salman Khan is not hidden from anyone. When asked about the one movie that impacted his style, VD says, Pyar Kia To Darna Kya. “I remember this iconic picture of Salman Bhai wearing his baggie jeans and showing his Calvin Klein underwear strap,” he shares. Pyar Kia To Darna Kya releases during the 90s and became an instant hit with youngsters, thanks to Khan’s shirtless performance on Oh Oh Jane Jana, a track that still remains fresh.

Dil Chahta Hai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cinemachangayi (@cinemachangayi)

Who doesn’t love Dil Chahta Hai! It’s that one coming-of-age film for the Indian youth that has transcended generations and still connects with the youth. For Dhawan, Dil Chahta Hai is the one movie that made him travel to a destination. “Dil Chahta Hai inspired an entire generation to travel to Goa with friends,” he says.