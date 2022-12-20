Russo Brothers’ ‘Citadel’ set for Indian adaptation, Varun Dhawan confirmed as lead

That Russo Brothers’ Citadel is Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ biggest international web outing is a well-known matter but Varun Dhawan headlining the Indian chapter of the same is news and that too huge. Amazon Prime Video confirmed the onboarding of the Bhediya actor and mentioned that the Indian chapter will be helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Varun Dhawan too took to Twitter to announce his foray on the OTT platforms.

The shooting for the Indian installment will begin in January 2023 – almost the same time as the original series will release. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK popularly known as Raj-DK last worked on Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man which was a huge success in itself.

About Citadel

Citadel is an American spy series shot extensively and exclusively for Amazon Prime Video. The original series will see GOT fame Richard Madden, Bollywood star and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci among others. The sci-fi action adventure is supposed to be a ground-breaking global event involving a mothership series. It is touted to have spin offs in several local language satellite series set in Italy, India, Spain, and Mexico.

According to several reports, it is also said to be the most expensive series to be ever made.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh too took to Twitter to make the huge announcement.

VARUN DHAWAN TO STAR IN INDIAN INSTALMENT OF ‘CITADEL’… Prime Video and Raj & DK to bring the spy universe to India… Varun Dhawan to headline the Indian instalment of the #Citadel franchise… Let the spy games begin!@rajndk @MenonSita @PrimeVideoIN @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/3k0qdNvVHy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2022

Dhawan who is already basking in the success of his recent outing Bhediya is equally enthralled and said that he’s looking forward to joining the Citadel’s spy universe.

Hero and Featured Images: therussobrothers and varundvn/Instagram