With ‘Velle’ releasing this week, can we still expect good films from Abhay Deol?

Produced by Ajay Devgn‘s banner Ajay Devgn Films, Velle is directed by Deven Munjal. The movie stars Karan Deol in the lead role and features Abhay Deol, who is returning to the screens after quite some time. Velle releases on December 10, 2021.

What to expect from Velle?

If the trailer is anything to go by, it looks like a maze of events that started out fun but went in a downward spiral and landed everyone in trouble. Four boys who are up to no good and glide their ways through school with mischief all the time, meet a girl and things blow up.

The trailer centres around a group of school students, who fit into the classic backbenchers’ template. They go around creating a mess, and everyone around them is fed up with their antics. That is when they meet Riya, who comes up with a fun plan for the boys to playfully kidnap her.

Everything goes topsy turvy when Riya gets kidnapped, but for real. How the boys come out of it is something we have to find out today.

With Velle, we will see Karan Deol on the screens after a long time. He made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. But what we are actually looking forward to is seeing the eternally charming Abhay Deol back to weave his magic once again. Last seen in What Are The Odds, Abhay Deol is known for his unconventional and free-spirited choices of films. Whether Velle turns out to be another gem in his repertoire, we have to find out.

Velle cast and more

Karan Deol

He plays the role of Rahul, a school kid who is up to no good, fitting into the classic backbencher image along with his other friends. He is always up to some mischief until he and his gang get into huge trouble. This star kid star grandson is the latest to jump on the Bollywood bandwagon from the Deol family.

Abhay Deol

He plays Rishi Singh, a mysterious man, who is the one who narrates the story of these school kids. Whether or not it is a real story and what’s the mystery behind it, we shall find out this weekend.

Mouni Roy

She plays Rohini, the one to who Rishi Singh is narrating the story. Having started her career in television, Mouni Roy is making her way up in Bollywood with films like Gold and Romeo Akbar Walter. She was last seen in Made in China, alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Anya Singh

She plays the role of Riya, a girl who befriends Rahul and his gang. She comes up with the idea of getting herself kidnapped by Rahul until it turns into something sinister. Anya Singh made her Bollywood debut with the film Lex Talionis, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.

The film also stars Mahesh Thakur, Zakhir Hussain, Visshesh Tiwari and Savant Singh Premi among others.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram