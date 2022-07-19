Vijay Deverakonda promises ‘havoc’ ahead of ‘Liger’ trailer release on July 21

Actor and film producer Vijay Deverakonda recently took to social media to tease the date of the trailer launch of his highly-anticipated movie Liger. The team behind the feature, which is set to hit the big screens next month, shared a few exclusive behind-the-scenes shots from Hyderabad and Mumbai as well. Here’s all about it.

Liger: Saala Crossbreed (or Liger) is popular Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda’s power-packed pan-India venture with acclaimed director Puri Jagannadh. Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur, meanwhile, are the producers of the feature. The team behind the movie recently took to social media to share a sneak-peek into all that went behind the planning of the official trailer launch – slated for July 21. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, Liger is a sports-centric action flick and will come to a theatre near you on August 21.

Liger’s official trailer is slated to be a ‘mass’ entertainer

As a part of the digital promotions, Deverakonda took to Instagram to share a new poster, promising ‘havoc’ when the trailer drops. The team, meanwhile, shared a behind-the-scenes video with Karan Johar, where discussions around events – in Hyderabad and Mumbai – for the presentation of the video were underway. Building on the buzz around the movie, these videos and posters have positioned Liger as an action-packed entertainer that would appeal to the masses.

Prior to this, the team had released the blockbuster hit Akdi Pakdi as well as exciting posters that set the internet ablaze. In fact, one of the said posters, which dropped on July 2, broke records for being the first ever to get the fastest million (ten lakh) likes, with Deverakonda trending on all social media platforms for days!

Liger has Deverakonda playing the role of a kickboxer who leads a disciplined lifestyle and is trained in martial arts. It marks his debut in Hindi cinema. Actress Ananya Panday also stars in the movie, making her acting debut in Telugu cinema. Fans can also expect to see American boxer Mike Tyson play an extended cameo in the movie, his first on Indian screens.

