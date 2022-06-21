Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 66’ is titled ‘Varisu’, see the first-look poster here

Prominent Tamil superstar Vijay has shared the first-look poster of his much-awaited film Varisu. Initially titled Thalapathy 66, the film will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Varisu will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally, best known for making massy movies like Munna, Brindavanam, and Maharshi.

Vijay shares first-look poster of Varisu – The Boss Returns

The superstar shared the first look of his upcoming movie on Twitter. The announcement comes a day before Vijay’s 48th birthday. The first-look poster features him wearing a classy grey three-piece suit and sporting a well-groomed beard. The poster also features the tagline of the movie – The Boss Returns.

Since then, the film has been trending on Twitter, with #Varisu being the number one trend in India. The superstar’s fans are excited for the new release. They are also sending advance birthday wishes to their beloved superstar. If rumours are to be believed, the makers of the movie came up with as many as 15 tentative titles for the movie, and have finally settled at Varisu.

Apart from Vijay and Mandanna, the movie will have an impressive ensemble cast. Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Khushbu, Sarath Kumar, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, Srikanth, Shaam, and Samyuktha Shanmuganathan will feature in Varisu in important roles.

Varisu will be produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations. Thaman S will compose the music for the film, while its editing will be done by Praveen KL. For cinematography, the producers have roped in Karthik Palani.

Varisu will be the first Tamil movie for director Vamshi Paidipally, who is known for his Telegu mainstream movies. The movie is expected to release around Pongal, 2023. Pongal is celebrated in January every year.

Vijay made his cinematic debut in 1984 with the movie Vetri, which was directed by his father S.A. Chandrasekhar. His filmography includes blockbuster movies like Beast, Bigil, and Mersal.

Hero and feature image courtesy: Actor Vijay/Twitter