Vikram Vedha: Twitter reviews out, Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer is a big winner

Time is up! The reviews are out, and Vikram Vedha has clearly emerged as a winner. Twitteratis and netizens are drooling over Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s stunning performances. From hard-hitting action scenes to the crackling chemistry and taut storyline – everything about Vikram Vedha screams of a blockbuster.

After giving major blockbusters like War and Super 30 in 2019, Hrithik Roshan is back on screen and that too in a never seen before avatar. Hrithik essays the role of gangster Vedha and oh boy it is just incredible. Matching Hrithik Roshan’s energy is actor Saif Ali Khan as the titular Vikram. No one could’ve done better job in Vikram Vedha than this dynamic duo who set the screens on fire. Here’s looking at the reviews that have started pouring in already.

Vikram Vedha Twitter reviews

#VikramVedhaReview Surpass the original in every aspect the face off between Hrithik Roshan and Saif is epic radhika apte good in her role superb film enjoyed very much and ofc the amazing bgm⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/N5vL8V8BJu — Tilak (@Tilak671135271) September 30, 2022

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 #VikramVedha: BIG SCREEN BONANZA 🔥🔥🔥 SMASHING music, Superior Writing, Mind-Blowing Twists. EXPLOSIVE stadium like feel GUARANTEED 💯 💯 #HrithikRoshan is FLAWLESS🔥🔥 #SaifAliKhan delivers KNOCK OUT performance…110% DEADLY DUO 💥💥 #VikramVedhaReview pic.twitter.com/5DDQ8Qd1SP — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) September 28, 2022

#VikramVedhaReview: First half has its moments but audience would enjoy the 2nd half a lot!!!! I can say this with confidence because I have watched the original one and still was hooked and intrigued and entertained!!! — Mehul (@mehul_ahire) September 29, 2022

It’s #VikramVedha day!

The original (Tamil) is a cult & I can’t wait to see what @PushkarGayatri have done with it! Master storytellers like them joining forces with brilliant actors like @iHrithik & #SaifAliKhan is a blockbuster recipe! Hope to see the film smash the box office! — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी 🇮🇳 (@akshayerathi) September 30, 2022

Film critics review

It is not just fans but critics too are lauding the movie Vikram Vedha. Movie and critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave a big thumbs up to Vikram Vedha and called it terrific.

Film journalist and movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala too praised the film and called it a gamechanger for Hrithik Roshan at the box office.

Excellent reviews for #VikramVedha from Mumbai press show.. Will be a gamechanger for @iHrithik at the Box office.. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZsOQgSQZmj — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 29, 2022

Apart from critics and fans, Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan too took to the social media to pour their love for the film. While Rakesh Roshan called it ‘terrific’, Sussanne said it was one of her ‘favourite movies ever’. She also touted it to be a huge blockbuster. According to reports, Vikram Vedha has already had Rs 5 crore advance booking.

Helmed by husband-wife duo Pushkar-Gayathri, Vikram Vedha is the original Hindi remake of the epic Tamil film of the same name. Interestingly, both the original and the Hindi remake have been written and directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The Tamil film had R Madhavan essaying the role of Vikram and superstar Vijay Sethupathi playing the titular lead Vedha. The film has generated quite a buzz and going with the early trends, the film is expected to collect at least Rs 15 crores on Friday itself.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Screenshots