Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur get married, wedding pictures surface!

Vikrant Massey tied the knot with fiance Sheetal Thakur in an intimate ceremony on Friday, February 18. The couple had been dating since 2015, and got engaged in November 2019, reports Times of India.

Around Friday evening, pictures of the couple started doing rounds of the internet, confirming that the two had indeed gotten married. While Vikrant looked dapper in a white sherwani, his bride Sheetal complemented him perfectly in a simple but vibrant red outfit.

In the now-viral pictures, the couple can be seen in the mandap, presumably taking their wedding vows. Several pictures and videos from earlier in the day also show the actor arriving for his wedding all smiles, as he was surrounded by his friends and family joining him on his special day.

For the unversed, Vikrant started his career in showbiz on television, being a part of his shows such as Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai, Dhoom Machao Dhoom and more. Later, he went on to build a career in Bollywood with films such as Dil Dhadakne Do, Death In The Gunj, Haseen Dillruba, Chhapaak. He has also appeared in web series such as Mirzapur, Criminal Justice and Made In Heaven. His choice of roles has helped him establish a strong footing as an actor and a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Sheetal Thakur has been seen with her now-husband Vikrant Massey in the first season of the web show Broken But Beautiful.

