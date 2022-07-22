Vipul Amrutlal Shah to give action-packed ‘Commando’ a web-series makeover

Slated to be the first film franchise to be adapted into a web series, Commando will soon bring high-octane action to Disney + Hotstar. Helmed by director and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the show will dive into all the little details that make up the life of special forces captain Karan Singh Dogra. Here’s all about it.

The tale of an Indian commando who single-handedly helps a woman escape a notorious gang, while on the run from Chinese authorities himself – Commando was a blockbuster hit in 2013. Most recently, the feature was given the green light for an OTT retelling, under the guidance of filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Marked by action-packed, hair-raising sequences, the storyline will take a closer look at the lead’s life and mission.

Commando is the first film franchise to be adapted to a web series

Reports suggest that this is the first film franchise in India to progress to digital formats. Reflecting on this exciting milestone, Shah was quoted by Free Press Journal as saying, “ It’s an absolute pleasure and joy to extend the action franchise like ‘Commando’ into the OTT world.” He further added, “The franchise has been very special because we launched the supremely talented Vidyut Jammwal and it went on to become one of the most successful action franchises. It will be very exciting as this is going to be another experiment with the same franchise that has never happened in India.

While the spirit of the storyline is positioned to remain the same, the three-part series – Commando: A One Man Army (2013), Commando 2: The Black Money Trail (2017), and Commando 3 (2019) – will cast a fresh face in place of popular action-star Vidyut Jammawal.“Commando as a film only has Vidyut Jammwal but OTT will launch a new Commando. Moreover, action is a genre that is pretty unexplored on OTT in India so in that sense, it will be a new thing for the OTT, so it will be fun to do that,” Shah noted.

Shah had earlier helmed the wildly-popular medical drama Human for Disney + Hotstar. “I am super thrilled to associate with Disney+ Hotstar after Human as they are an amazing team with great vision”, Shah stated. Guarav Banerjee, Head – Content of the streaming platform was quoted by Times of India as saying, “Commando is an action film franchise that has developed a cult following and we are excited to announce today it’s reimagining as a web series.” He added, “Delighted to associate with producer-director Vipul A Shah as he takes the Commando character to a digital canvas.”

