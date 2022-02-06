Voice Of India: A tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar

This morning, the sun shone less bright, the clouds looked less white, and the birds seemed quiet. Instagram feed told me that a slice of my life was gone forever. And gone was a part of my childhood, my first love, my joys, and my sorrows.

India’s nightingale Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar had left her body for the heavens. The tragic news triggered a rush of memories. I was reminded of my earliest introduction to music, where I would try to babble her songs. There were flashbacks of my mother singing Aradhana’s Chanda hai tu while putting me to sleep.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lata Mangeshkar (@lata_mangeshkar)

I felt a lump in my throat as I got nostalgic recalling those lovely Independence Day mornings at school. The echoing sound of Aye mere vatan ke logon would make every student’s heart swell with patriotism and pride. Who hasn’t heard the anecdote about the melody queen leaving Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru teary-eyed with her rendition of this song? It will continue to be every soldier’s favourite song.

Lata Mangeshkar: A voice that transcended generations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lata Mangeshkar (@lata_mangeshkar)

Mangeshkar has been an inseparable part of our lives. She has been a constant companion during our late-night drives, morning tea sessions, rainy afternoons, annual road trips, and family functions. A true inspiration, the gifted singer made a space in every heart with her unparalleled voice that resonated with and brought joy to millions around the world.

Mangeshkar’s illustrious career as a playback singer spanned over seven decades, a feat that remains unmatched. She started receiving singing lessons from her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar when she was only 5-year-old. Mangeshkar began her career at the tender age of 13, following her father’s demise. She is possibly the only Indian icon who catered to every generation. Your grandparents would tell you how they related with songs like Aeega Aanewala on their transistors lying on the terrace under the star-studded sky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Rafi (@mohammed_rafi_sahab_)

Those who grew up during the 1960s and 70s fondly remember Mangeshkar’s magical duets with Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar. Their kids, who belong to the post-globalisation era still travel back to the nostalgic 90s every time blockbusters like DDLJ and Lamhe are aired on television. Millennials have also been fortunate to manifest their crushes with her songs from the 2000s.

Awards and Accolades

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lata Mangeshkar (@lata_mangeshkar)



Mangeshkar’s prowess as a singer was celebrated time and again during her seven-decade-long career. She sang in as many as thirty-six Indian languages, with Hindi and Marathi, being her main domains. A recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, Mangeshkar’s talent was recognized through several awards and accolades. She received the Padma Bhushan in 1969, and the Padma Vibhushan in 1999.

Mangeshkar was also a proud recipient of India’s highest award in the field of cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. She also received 3 Silver Lotus National Film Awards. The first came in 1973 for the song Beeti Na Bitai from Parichay, the second was for Kora Kagaz’s Roothe Roothe Piya in 1975, and the third for Yara Sili Sili in 1991.

In 2007, the French government honoured her with France’s highest civilian award Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’. Mangeshkar bagged 4 Filmfare Awards in 1959, 1963, 1966, and 1970. She was conferred with the Filmfare Lifetime Award in 1993. The singer also made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for recording as many as 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

Evergreen Songs

From Aaja Piya Tohe Pyar Dun and Rahein Na Rahein Hum to Chalte Chalte Yuhin Koi and Mere Khwabon Me Jo Aae to Lukka Chhupi Bahut Hui, the list of Mangeshkar’s evergreen songs is endless. Everyone has their own set of favourite Lata Mangeshkar songs. But if there’s one song that will always remain synonymous with her, it’s Nam Gum Jaega from Gulzar’s 1977 film Kinara.

Mangeshkar had an innate ability to mould her voice according to the situation. A classic example is one of her most popular songs Lag Ja Gale from Woh Kaun Thi, in which her voice rightly portrayed a love-struck girl. Did you know that director Raj Khosla had decided to remove the song from the movie, but he reversed his decision after listening to the song for the second time?

In Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Abhimaan, Mangeshkar conveyed love, heartbreak, and reunion with equal poise in songs like Piya Bina and Ab To Hai Tumse. Then there was the semiclassical Saiyan Beiman from Guide, where her fast pace came as a welcome departure from the usual sad songs of those times. In Chandni’s title song, her voice resembled that of a chirpy young girl even though it was recorded much later in her career.

What made the singer a true legend was her passion and dedication to her craft. There’s a popular legend related to Mughal-E-Azam’s Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya. It is said that the singer shifted her position in the recording room to create the echo effect that the song demanded. It was rumoured that she had recorded the song in a bathroom, which the singer later denied.

Another evergreen track of hers Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh made news when it was banned in 1957. Interestingly, it was another song from the same film that was supposed to be banned, but since Ajeeb Dastan was a part of the same vinyl record, it couldn’t reach its listeners. People used to tune into Sri Lanka’s Radio Ceylon just to listen to their favourite Lata song.

Some of Mangeshkar’s all-time memorable songs include Hawa Me Udta Jaae, Baahpn Mein Chale Aao, Mora Gora Ang, Piya Tose Naina, Hothon Mein Aisi Baat, Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chooriyan, Tere Liye Hum Hain Jiye, to name a few.

A brave voice and a helping hand

Mangeshkar was known for her strong opinions. She never minced her words. In an interview with singer Sonu Nigam for Radiocity, the singer openly talked about her tussle with showman Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi over royalty. She told the listeners about how the filmmaker wasn’t ready to give her royalties for her song, following which she refused to sing for his movies. “I am here to do business,” Kapoor told her, to which she replied, “I am not here to roam in a queen’s garden either.”

The singer was also very active on social media and never hesitated to share her opinions on matters that troubled her. Mangeshkar took to her Twitter account to comment on the rising trend of remixes. She wrote that while it was alright to present a song in a new version, twisting it out of shape was simply unacceptable. In an interview with IANS, she had said that there was no creativity in simply lifting an old song and shuffling its notes.

Mangeshkar was also a concerned citizen. She always tried to give back to society to the best of her capabilities. In 1983, the BCCI ran out of funds to felicitate the World Cup-winning Indian team. The singer volunteered to sing for a fundraiser and helped the cricket board. Similarly, she went to Jaipur to raise funds for a famine that had hit the desert state in 1987. She performed 26 songs during the concert and contributed to the famine relief fund immensely.

Her soulful voice will live on for generations to come. There’s never going to be another Lata Mangeshkar.

Feature Image Courtesy: Lata Mangeshkar/Facebook