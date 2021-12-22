Watch 2021’s ‘Ultimate Zoom’ call featuring Elton John, Dua Lipa, and more

To end yet another pandemic year on a better note, check out Elton John’s ‘Ultimate Zoom call’ here.

Elton John’s Rocket Entertainment Group and AKQA just released a Zoom video of his collaboration with some of the greatest music artists in the world, for his album The Lockdown Sessions.

Ultimate Zoom call with Elton John

Icon Elton John called the who’s who of the music industry to talk about the collaborations for his latest album. What we have, as a result, is an epic star-studded Zoom call that reminded us of how productive and informational Zoom has been over the last two years.

Talking about who all joined the call, where do we even begin? There’s Dua Lipa, Nicki Minja, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Charlie Puth, SG Lewis, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder, and others. While the musicians take turns to praise Elton John on the album and thank him for making them a part of the album, we also witness some funny moments.

We see the classic foggy and grainy camera qualities, Sam Lewis’s mom calling him out for dinner and Charlie Puth’s air conditioner loud, blocking the audio. At one point, we also see Young Thug off-camera going, “Yo, Elton, my Wi-Fi’s not working, can you see me?”

The funniest bit was, of course, Ed Sheeran in the end, being his usual goofy self. To see what he’s up to, you’d have to watch the video till the end.

Elton John’s album, titled The Lockdown Sessions, saw him collaborating with a number of artists. There’s the single Cold Heart, which is a mashup of many Elton John songs, that features vocals from Dua Lipa and is remixed by the Australian electronic trio, Pnau.

He made Merry Christmas with Ed Sheeran, and the song has been reigning the UK charts for over two weeks now. All the proceeds from this song will go to Ed Sheeran’s Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation during this year’s Christmas.